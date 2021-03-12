Return to normalcy? Vandalizing protesters target Portland courthouse days after its protective fence was removed (VIDEOS)

Violent clashes were once again witnessed overnight in central Portland, where a federal courthouse – the focal point of last year’s months-long violent protests – was stripped of its surrounding fence earlier this week.

Local media reported that around 50 to 60 black-clad demonstrators clashed with federal agents on Thursday night, breaking windows and setting on fire a section of plywood barring entry to parts of the Mark Hatfield Federal Courthouse in central Portland, Oregon.

Someone in the group set fire to the plywood on the building at the entrance to the courthouse. Federal officers are responding with crowd control munitions. #koin6news#pdx#pnw#Oregon#Portlandpic.twitter.com/pQS1IPV7iL — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) March 12, 2021

Defenders of the building from the Federal Protective Service (FPS) responded with tear gas and impact munition shots, ultimately pushing the crowd away. At one point a US flag was burned by the demonstrators, footage from the scene showed.

Agents rush people into the square pic.twitter.com/3SKt224C5V — 𝕁𝕒𝕞𝕖𝕤 - ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ⁱˢ ᵗʰᵉ ᵖʳᵒᵗᵉˢᵗ - ℂ𝕣𝕠𝕩𝕥𝕠𝕟 (@jwcroxton) March 12, 2021

The street skirmishes, which lasted for several hours, were reminiscent of the scenes that took place during a period of nightly protests in Portland that started last May after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Downtown Portland at the federal courthouse, anti DHS/ICE and #StopLine3 protesters gather. A few of the remaining uncovered windows have been broken. An American flag burns in front of the door. pic.twitter.com/esFpeP7Tpe — Garrison Davis (keyboard cowboy) (@hungrybowtie) March 12, 2021

The reignition of violence came just days after a fence, which was erected around the courthouse to ward off vandals, was demolished on Monday. The FPS touted the development as a “return to normalcy.”

The apparent trigger for the rioting was the proposed Line 3 oil pipeline project, which would run through the lands of the Anishinaabe indigenous group in parts of the US and Canada. Demonstrators also cited a number of other causes for their destructive direct action.

Earlier in the day, a group of around 30 anti-pipeline protesters broke into the courthouse and caused property damage, Portland police reported. They refused to leave when ordered, with one of the demonstrators – identified as 22-year-old Darby Howard – arrested for resisting.

Last year's spree of protests resulted in an estimated $2.3 million in damage to federal buildings in Oregon, including $1.6 million in damage to the courthouse in Portland.

We are aware of events planned tomorrow and this weekend in which people plan to gather and demonstrate. Demonstration Liaison Officers (DLOs) are available to work with community members organizing these events. DLOs may be contacted at PPBLiaison@portlandoregon.gov — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) March 12, 2021

City authorities have warned that more confrontations may happen in the city, as multiple protest events are scheduled to take place over the weekend.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!