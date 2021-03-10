Mumford & Sons banjo player apologizes for endorsing Andy Ngo book, critical of Antifa, ‘takes time’ off the band amid backlash

Hounded by a mob of enraged netizens, Mumford & Sons banjo player Winston Marshall has retracted an endorsement of conservative journalist Andy Ngo’s book on Antifa, drawing accusations of caving in to “bullies.”

“Over the past few days I have come to better understand the pain caused by the book I endorsed,” the British musician wrote in a tweet on Tuesday night. “I have offended not only a lot of people I don’t know, but also those closest to me, including my bandmates and for that I am truly sorry.”

As a result of my actions I am taking time away from the band to examine my blindspots… Please know that I realize how my endorsements have the potential to be viewed as approvals of hateful, divisive behavior.

The apology was the only tweet left on Marshall’s page, with all prior posts seemingly deleted.

Marshall set off a firestorm with a brief Twitter post over the weekend, congratulating Ngo for his book, ‘Unmasked: Inside Antifa's Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy,’ while adding: “Finally had the time to read your important book. You’re a brave man.”

UPDATE: Winston Marshall, the Banjo player from Mumford and Sons, just deleted his tweet praising Andy Ngo, but that’s why God invented screenshots. pic.twitter.com/aJQJIUwTMB — AntiFash Gordon (@AntiFashGordon) March 7, 2021

He deleted the tweet the following day amid backlash from incensed Ngo critics, including from fellow UK artists Sleaford Mods, who condemned Marshall for “showing his support for continued oppression/fascism/the interests of greed” – all of which they apparently gleaned from his initial post.

That fact this twat from Mumford is openly showing his support for continued oppression/fascism/the interests of greed, is almost normal now. He inhabits the same landscape most large bands do. Will exist in environments that offer a service to free minded people. It’s fucked — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) March 7, 2021

While Marshall’s mea culpa only barely assuaged his detractors, the apology simultaneously sent conservative pundits into a fury, castigating the musician for caving to “disgusting bullies.”

“I know it is difficult to be courageous instead of cowardly but how disappointing to see you cave to these disgusting bullies,”wrote Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at the Federalist.

Sad. Who will have the guts to say, it is okay to disagree with me, even vehemently, but it is not okay to bully people into compliance. In America, we all have to live together. What is the lefts plan when 40% of the country won’t play their game?#suggestShoveShoot — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 10, 2021

You’re pathetic. You’re apologizing to terrorists. Now I hope you do get canceled. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 10, 2021

Coward. — Article V Convention of States please (@philthatremains) March 10, 2021

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!