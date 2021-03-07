 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Mumford & Sons banjo player deemed a ‘Nazi sh**bag’ for praising book condemning Antifa

7 Mar, 2021 13:59
Get short URL
Mumford & Sons banjo player deemed a ‘Nazi sh**bag’ for praising book condemning Antifa
Winston Marshall (L), seen alongside a photo of Andy Ngo after an attack by 'Antifa' militants in Portland, Oregon, 2019 © AFP / Emma McIntyre and Moriah Ratner
The battle lines of the culture war get redrawn every day. In the latest development, Mumford & Sons banjo player Winston Marshall has now been deemed a “nazi,” because he read, and enjoyed, a book critical of ‘Antifa.’

Famed for their radio-friendly folk, Mumford & Sons seem a long way from jackbooted Nazis, but a tweet from banjo player Winston Marshall on Saturday changed that, at least in the minds of online leftists. Posting a photo of Portland journalist Andy Ngo’s book ‘Unmasked,’ Marshall congratulated Ngo on his “important book,” and called the independent reporter “a brave man.”

That tweet unleashed a torrent of hate. Ngo is a conservative reporter, and his book is fiercely critical of the ‘Antifa’ movement, famed for brawling with right-wing demonstrators at rallies across the country, and for the nightly riots in Portland that began last summer. Ngo himself has been attacked by Antifa militants before, and was left with a brain injury after a mugging and beating in 2019.

Yet, liking Ngo’s book made Marshall and his band fascist sympathizers,” according to left-wing commenters on Twitter. “Banjo dude from Mumford exposed as a nazi sh**bag? Didn’t have this on my bingo card,” one tweeted.

Marshall’s band have been called out by the left before, for posing in 2018 with controversial psychologist and self-help guru Jordan Peterson, another persona non grata on that side of the political spectrum. Marshall told CBC Radio at the time that he was interested in Peterson’s work on psychology, and that “I don't think that having a photograph with someone means you agree with everything they say.”

While commenters piled on Marshall for his reading habits, some conservative observers sniggered at the “barking seal pile-on” the banjoist was facing.

Though some conservatives and right-wing culture warriors came to Marshall’s defense, it is still unclear whether they will go the extra mile and actually start listening to Mumford & Sons.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies