Mumford & Sons banjo player deemed a ‘Nazi sh**bag’ for praising book condemning Antifa

The battle lines of the culture war get redrawn every day. In the latest development, Mumford & Sons banjo player Winston Marshall has now been deemed a “nazi,” because he read, and enjoyed, a book critical of ‘Antifa.’

Famed for their radio-friendly folk, Mumford & Sons seem a long way from jackbooted Nazis, but a tweet from banjo player Winston Marshall on Saturday changed that, at least in the minds of online leftists. Posting a photo of Portland journalist Andy Ngo’s book ‘Unmasked,’ Marshall congratulated Ngo on his “important book,” and called the independent reporter “a brave man.”

Congratulations @MrAndyNgo Finally had the time to read your important bookYou’re a brave man pic.twitter.com/2CwX5KINOw — Winston Marshall (@MrWinMarshall) March 6, 2021

That tweet unleashed a torrent of hate. Ngo is a conservative reporter, and his book is fiercely critical of the ‘Antifa’ movement, famed for brawling with right-wing demonstrators at rallies across the country, and for the nightly riots in Portland that began last summer. Ngo himself has been attacked by Antifa militants before, and was left with a brain injury after a mugging and beating in 2019.

Yet, liking Ngo’s book made Marshall and his band “fascist sympathizers,” according to left-wing commenters on Twitter. “Banjo dude from Mumford exposed as a nazi sh**bag? Didn’t have this on my bingo card,” one tweeted.

Privileged posh boy from shit band Mumford & Sons in “turns out to be a bit right wing” shock. https://t.co/5baO80zMtA — Simon Price (@simon_price01) March 7, 2021

Real folk musicians worked hard and supported Folk Against Fascism. Turns out that fake folk musicians from Mumford & Sons sort of do the opposite. https://t.co/dLruxmfU8G — John Spiers (@squeezyjohn) March 7, 2021

oh crap, a decent band I have to wipe from memory. Mumford and Sons' banjo player fesses up to being a Nazi far-right idiot praising Ngo. https://t.co/At0nOWCJRR — Jennifer Sage🚴🏻‍♀️😺🍷⛷ (@vivavelo) March 6, 2021

Marshall’s band have been called out by the left before, for posing in 2018 with controversial psychologist and self-help guru Jordan Peterson, another persona non grata on that side of the political spectrum. Marshall told CBC Radio at the time that he was interested in Peterson’s work on psychology, and that “I don't think that having a photograph with someone means you agree with everything they say.”

While commenters piled on Marshall for his reading habits, some conservative observers sniggered at the “barking seal pile-on” the banjoist was facing.

Watch the trained barking seal choreographed pile-on. https://t.co/TaqxQ9s15s — 🇺🇸Lionel🇺🇸 (@LionelMedia) March 7, 2021

Mumford & Sons guitarist says he read a book. pic.twitter.com/b8fEbtyDso — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 7, 2021

Though some conservatives and right-wing culture warriors came to Marshall’s defense, it is still unclear whether they will go the extra mile and actually start listening to Mumford & Sons.

