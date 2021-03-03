WATCH: SpaceX Starship prototype EXPLODES after ‘mostly successful’ test flight & touchdown

SpaceX’s SN10 Starship prototype has made a largely successful test flight, soaring some 10km high and performing a shaky upright landing, though a small fire was seen upon touchdown before the craft erupted in a fiery explosion.

While the flight initially appeared to be successful, seeing the Starship soar some 10 kilometers high and make a flip maneuver before touching down softly – it was visibly leaning upon landing and a small fire was seen at its base.

Minutes later, however, the craft was blown to pieces, lifting it into the air and emitting a massive fireball.

Starship SN10 has EXPLODED! 💥 pic.twitter.com/OMdhYGHBU7 — Everything SpaceX (@spacex360) March 3, 2021

#SN10 reflew a lot quicker than any of us expected 🤯 that was insane!!!! So.... congrats and also RIP 🤷‍♂️😂 bye bye SN10, congrats on making history!!!! @spacex@elonmuskpic.twitter.com/FkDTa9ISRi — Everyday Astronaut (@Erdayastronaut) March 3, 2021

