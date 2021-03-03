WATCH: SpaceX Starship prototype EXPLODES after ‘mostly successful’ test flight & touchdown
While the flight initially appeared to be successful, seeing the Starship soar some 10 kilometers high and make a flip maneuver before touching down softly – it was visibly leaning upon landing and a small fire was seen at its base.
Starship has landed! https://t.co/1pJHg7dtIzpic.twitter.com/weHWuUTaRm— Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) March 3, 2021
Minutes later, however, the craft was blown to pieces, lifting it into the air and emitting a massive fireball.
Starship SN10 has EXPLODED! 💥 pic.twitter.com/OMdhYGHBU7— Everything SpaceX (@spacex360) March 3, 2021
#SN10 reflew a lot quicker than any of us expected 🤯 that was insane!!!! So.... congrats and also RIP 🤷♂️😂 bye bye SN10, congrats on making history!!!! @spacex@elonmuskpic.twitter.com/FkDTa9ISRi— Everyday Astronaut (@Erdayastronaut) March 3, 2021
