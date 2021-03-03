 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Amazon sales for banned Dr. Seuss book soar over 5.7 MILLION percent after publisher halts printing over ‘hurtful’ stereotypes

3 Mar, 2021 01:06
Get short URL
Amazon sales for banned Dr. Seuss book soar over 5.7 MILLION percent after publisher halts printing over ‘hurtful’ stereotypes
Books by Dr. Seuss are displayed in a bookstore in Brooklyn, New York, March 2, 2021. ©  Reuters / Brendan McDermid
Classic Dr. Seuss books are flying off the shelves at Amazon after the late author’s publisher moved to stop printing six titles containing “hurtful” imagery, driving up sales for one work by a staggering 5.7 million percent.

A decision by Dr. Seuss Enterprises to scrap the six books on Tuesday over what it called “hurtful and wrong” stereotypes appears to have sparked a buying frenzy on the e-retail giant, with the defunct ‘McElligot's Pool’ surging to the top spot on Amazon’s Movers & Shakers section. At the time of writing, the page showed that sales for the book were up by 5,785,593 percent over the last 24 hours, while ‘If I Ran the Zoo’ – another nixed work – was up by more than 835,000 percent.

RT
Amazon sales for verboten Dr. Seuss books skyrocket. ©  Amazon.com / screenshot

Seuss also dominated Amazon’s “Best Sellers in Books” category, taking eight of the top 10 slots, including several books not swept up in the publisher’s printing ban, which also applied to ‘And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,’ ‘On Beyond Zebra!,’ ‘Scrambled Eggs Super!,’ and ‘The Cat's Quizzer.’

RT
Dr. Seuss takes over Amazon's Best Sellers section. ©  Amazon.com / screenshot

Though the beloved children’s author – born Theodor Seuss Geisel – became a household name with titles like ‘The Cat in the Hat’ and ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!,’ some of his works have come under fire for racial caricatures and stereotypes, namely many of the cartoons he drew in support of the Second World War.

However, the publisher declined to give a rationale for each book pulled on Tuesday, leaving the decision somewhat unclear, given that some of them contain few depictions of people or none at all. 

One of Seuss’s step-daughters, Lark Grey Dimond-Cates, pushed back on the allegations of bigotry on Tuesday, telling the New York Post “there wasn’t a racist bone in that man’s body. He was so acutely aware of the world around him and cared so much.” 

She added that it was nonetheless a “wise” move to cease printing the six books, saying “This is just a very difficult, painful time that we live in” and “we don’t want to upset anybody.”

However, another of the author’s step-daughters, Leagrey Dimond, disagreed, arguing that instead of canceling publication of the books outright, they should simply receive disclaimers explaining the controversial content.

Also on rt.com Dr. Seuss canceled: Six of author’s beloved books to cease publication over ‘hurtful & wrong’ racist imagery

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies