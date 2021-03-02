‘This is why Americans don’t trust media’: CNN’s Cuomo ripped for claiming he ‘obviously’ can’t cover brother’s scandals

CNN’s Chris Cuomo is igniting anger by claiming he cannot objectively cover the numerous sexual harassment and misconduct allegations against his brother, with critics pointing to past puffy interviews between the two.

Promising to “shoot straight” with his audience, Cuomo finally acknowledged the numerous scandals plaguing his brother Andrew Cuomo’s administration on Monday evening.

“Obviously I am aware of what’s going on with my brother,” he said. “And obviously I can’t cover it because he is my brother.”

Cuomo promised his network would “extensively” cover the ongoing situations with the New York governor, which now include an investigation into whether the administration covered up nursing home deaths from Covid-19 as well as multiple allegations of sexual harassment. Cuomo said he will get on other “news that matters,” but he cares “very deeply about these issues and profoundly so.”

>> @ChrisCuomo at the top of @CuomoPrimeTime tonight: "Obviously I am aware of what is going on with my brother. And obviously I cannot cover it because he is my brother. Now, of course CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so." pic.twitter.com/G49mZYTG4D — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 2, 2021

Cuomo’s claim of not being able to objectively cover his brother has many on social media reminding him of past months of coverage, which include numerous interviews with the New York governor that ignored accusations related to nursing home deaths and other criticisms mostly in favor of questions about their mother and relationship statuses.

Not objective but true,the facts tell the story.NY had & has its struggles but they're doing way better than what we see elsewhere & no way that happens without the Luv Guv dishing the real 24/7.He works with relentless intensity & NY's better for it.And as a brother, I am proud. pic.twitter.com/M1TrAtQwCo — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 25, 2020

“So you interviewed your brother a thousand times with giant q-tips joking about his sex life during covid but now that he’s an accused predator, it’s a conflict?” The View co-host Meghan McCain tweeted. “Give me an absolute break. Hypocrites. This is ground zero of why the American public doesn’t trust ANY of the media.”

“I will never forget these guys joking around while we screamed in horror at the thousands that were dying around us. An apology would’ve been a good start @ChrisCuomo,” Fox News’ Janice Dean, whose in-laws died during the pandemic from Covid-19 in New York nursing homes, tweeted.

“Obviously I cannot cover it because he is my brother” pic.twitter.com/Ne00e0nDVM — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 2, 2021

chris cuomo: do you want to discuss the sexual assault allegations brother? andrew cuomo: no. do u love mom?chris cuomo: yes haha.andrew cuomo: haha. — Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) March 2, 2021

Chris Cuomo can’t cover Andrew Cuomo’s scandals because covering his own brother would be a violation of journalistic ethics, you see pic.twitter.com/1sIbS2W3St — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 2, 2021

Three women have gone on record to accuse of the governor of sexual harassment, and the state’s attorney general has received the authority to move forward with an official investigation into the claims. Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing. He has also denied recent reports that his administration purposefully underreported nursing home deaths from Covid-19 for political purposes.

