 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Twitch reverts back to ‘women’ after tweet celebrating ‘Womxn’s History Month’ savaged online

2 Mar, 2021 03:15
Get short URL
Twitch reverts back to ‘women’ after tweet celebrating ‘Womxn’s History Month’ savaged online
FILE PHOTO. ©  Reuters / Mike Blake
Streaming platform Twitch has returned to the conventional spelling for “women” after its social media post hailing “Womxn’s History Month” – avoiding any “gender-binary language” – backfired and angered critics on all sides.

Though the company took to Twitter on Monday to inform users that “March is Womxn’s History Month,” using an alternative styling of “women” in a bid to include non-binary gender identities, it made an abrupt about-face just a few hours later, announcing that it would revert back to the standard spelling.

“While we originally wanted to use a word that acknowledges the shortcoming of gender-binary language, after hearing directly from you, including members of the LGBTQIA+ community on Twitch, we will be using the spelling ‘women’ moving forward,” the platform said in a tweet, adding that the company is “still learning.”

We want to assure you that we have, and will continue to, work with the LGBTQIA+ community. We're still learning. Our good intentions don't always equate to positive impact, but we're committed to growing from these experiences, doing better, and ensuring we're inclusive to all.

It isn’t clear what prompted the sudden reversal, but the company’s initial, now-deleted post quickly triggered backlash, including from those identifying as transgender. Some argued that few actually refer to themselves as “womxn” and that the term instead makes “most trans women feel othered” rather than included.

Also on rt.com ‘I’d rather be called a b**ch’: Twitch unites commenters in disgust with tweet celebrating ‘Womxn’s History Month’

“No one who's a woman wants to be called a womxn just like no Latinos want to be called Latinx. White liberals know what's best for us tho,” wrote trans YouTuber Blaire White, referring to another attempt to de-genderize the words “Latino” and “Latina” favored by many American progressives.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies