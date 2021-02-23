America Re-canceled? Black activist Young Pharaoh booted from anti-censorship themed CPAC event for ‘reprehensible views’

The Conservative Political Action Conference has barred activist Young Pharaoh from speaking at its ‘America Uncanceled’ event, citing his “reprehensible” remarks on Judaism. The rapper denounced the move as “censorship.”

CPAC organizers took to Twitter on Monday to declare that the rapper and lecturer would no longer be welcome at this year’s conference, noting they had “just learned” of controversial comments he’d made in the past. While they did not offer any specifics on what he might have said, Young Pharaoh himself soon weighed in to fill in the blanks.

“This is censorship at its best! All because I said ‘I do not believe in the validity of Judaism and am willing to place $50,000 on myself to debate the top Jewish rabbi.’ Now I’m no longer invited to CPAC,” he said in all-caps, appending the post with the hashtags “#racist” and “#dictatorship.”

THIS IS #CENSORSHIP AT ITS BEST! ALL BECAUSE I SAID “I DO NOT BELIEVE IN THE VALIDITY OF #JUDAISM AND AM WILLING TO PLACE $50,000 ON MY SELF TO DEBATE THE TOP #JEWISH RABBI”’ NOW IM NO LONGER INVITED TO @CPAC_TV#RACIST , #DICTATORSHIP , #YOUNGPHARAOHhttps://t.co/jRhNy3KMXA — Young Pharaoh™ 𓂀 (@PHARAOH_ATEN_) February 22, 2021

Pharaoh was slated for a late Sunday time slot, typically a lull in the yearly CPAC event, though his appearance would have come just an hour before that of former President Donald Trump.

While it is unclear exactly what prompted the decision, CPAC’s announcement followed a story in Media Matters chronicling some of Young Pharaoh’s more hot-button statements, including his description of Judaism a “complete lie,” arguing that “Israeli Jews” are responsible for “censorship and pedophilia on social media” as well as a number of conspiracy-minded claims about Covid-19 and vaccines.

The activist continued to double down even after news of his canceled talk made the rounds, challenging the American Jewish Committee to “send me your best rabbi to debate” after the org accused him of spreading “horrific antisemtic lies.”

#SEND ME YOUR #BEST#RABBI TO #DEBATE ME ON ANYTHING IVE SAID. IF NOT KINDLY REFRAIN FROM SPEAKING ON ME🙏🏾 PS: $50,000 ON THE LINE🔥 https://t.co/YDAnB0Z6jg — Young Pharaoh™ 𓂀 (@PHARAOH_ATEN_) February 22, 2021

Though many netizens found it ironic that an event themed around opposition to cancel culture had canceled one of its speakers, others wondered why the lecturer was invited in the first place, especially given that his comments were not kept secret and aren’t difficult to find on his Twitter handle.

Lmao An anti-cancel conference invited the hotep rapper “Young Pharaoh” to speak and cancelled him for being too hateful. This year is already like a bad skit😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/GhbyEV5Wy0 — James (@_ThatGuyJames) February 23, 2021

Lol they hit the backspace button on that one REAL quick 🤣 https://t.co/xS1L86Lokq — Whitey Hotep (@Whitey_Hotep) February 23, 2021

Yeah so why would you Invite him in the first place — Patriot J 🔥 (@sirhottest) February 23, 2021

Some users joked that a “hotep-MAGA alliance” would simply be “too powerful” and had to be stopped – referring to a broad Afrocentric movement that often combines black nationalism with new age spiritual views and unorthodox historical claims about Egypt and the ancient Israelites, in line with much of Pharaoh’s commentary. Podcaster and YouTuber Uncle Hotep, meanwhile, accused CPAC of deliberately stirring up a scandal to generate attention for itself.

CPAC had to cancel young pharaoh cuz a hotep-MAGA alliance is too powerful for our entrenched political system to handle — 45-year-old-man saying "kek" (@gamergate2077) February 22, 2021

the old invite him and act like we don’t know his background so we can create a controversy trick pic.twitter.com/XkeYdQ07HI — UNCLE HOTEP 🏁 (@UncleHotep) February 23, 2021

Lmao they booked a Hotep called Young Pharaoh and got a little more than they bargained for 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/qt9NKzmFFP — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) February 22, 2021

