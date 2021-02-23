Meghan McCain calls to fire Fauci for ‘inconsistent messaging’ on Covid-19, gets roasted for slamming ‘disaster’ vaccine rollout

Meghan McCain was taken to the woodshed online after demanding Anthony Fauci be fired for his “inconsistent messaging” on the Covid-19 pandemic, while complaining that she – a TV host – doesn’t know when she’ll be vaccinated.

The pundit took aim at Fauci during a Monday segment on ‘The View’ over a recent appearance on CNN, where the health expert suggested those who’ve received an immunization may still have to practice social distancing.

“I was very frustrated when I saw this clip,” she said. “The fact that Dr. Fauci is going on CNN and he can’t tell me that if I get the vaccine, if I’ll be able to have dinner with my family… or dinner with older people. It’s terribly inconsistent messaging, and it continues to be inconsistent messaging.”

So, I’m over Dr. Fauci... and honestly, quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone else in place that maybe does understand science...

Meghan McCain is "over Dr. Fauci." She's asking the Biden administration to remove him and replace him with someone else who does understand science. #TheViewpic.twitter.com/0WUSBSXJMv — The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) February 22, 2021

McCain also went on to blast the US vaccine rollout as a “disaster,” arguing “The fact that I – Meghan McCain, cohost of ‘The View’ – I don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine… is so nebulous.”

The host’s comments were not received well, prompting some netizens to demand her firing instead, as many slammed Monday’s tirade as “selfish” and uninformed, while defenders of Fauci insisted she made a “mockery” out of an “American hero.”

“I’m calling for The View to fire Meghan McCain and replace her with someone who actually ‘does understand humanity’ because she is a selfish princess out of touch with the realities of everyday human beings,” one user wrote.

Come for the self-important rant, stay for the call to fire Dr. Fauci because he doesn’t “understand science.”https://t.co/U4BAOFPXn8 — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) February 22, 2021

She literally used the “don’t you know who I am?” argument to complain about not getting the vaccine and somehow it’s faucis fault — €rîn! (@erinschlick) February 22, 2021

Meghan McCain wants us to replace Dr. Anthony Fauci with someone who “understands science.” The View is actively participating in making a mockery out of an American hero, all for ratings. Stop pandering to the anti-maskers. Stop pandering to the MAGAs. Fire Meghan McCain. Today. — Uncovering The Truth (@UncvrngTheTruth) February 22, 2021

McCain soon shot back at her critics, doubling down on her call on the Biden administration to give Fauci the pink slip.

“Many of you can keep worshiping at the alter [sic] of Fauchi [sic]. I’m not a phony – I will not go on TV and lie saying one thing privately and another on air,” she said. “This is my opinion. We need someone else in charge of coronavirus messaging and leadership.”

Many of you can keep worshiping at the alter of Fauchi. I’m not a phony - i will not go on tv and lie saying one thing privately and another on air. This is my opinion. We need someone else in charge of coronavirus messaging and leadership. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 22, 2021

Some users came to McCain’s defense, however, noting that Fauci “has contradicted himself” on his coronavirus guidance on several occasions – such as his vacillating advice on face masks – and “shown some partisanship” while working as a public health official.

Fauci certainly has contradicted himself a lot, and shown some partisanship as well. Biden could do better. — James Meredith (@NDTwinsfan) February 22, 2021

.@BenShapiro and @MeghanMcCain are absolutely right about Dr. Fauci. They -- like me -- defended him for nearly a year from attacks that started almost immediately, even though no one knew anything and people were scared. We said he was a straight-shooter. He clearly isn't. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 22, 2021

Dr. Fauci said that even after getting the vaccine, he's not comfortable telling people it's ok to gather or not wear masks.How is @MeghanMcCain the only one questioning this???https://t.co/2zsdAtqzBW — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) February 22, 2021

Fauci made waves last weekend after telling CNN’s Dana Bash that Americans may be asked to wear masks until sometime in 2022, with critics accusing him of redefining the meaning of “normal” and shifting the “goalposts” for when the pandemic-related restrictions might finally be lifted.

