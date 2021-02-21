 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Keep that mask on: Fauci says face coverings could be needed even in 2022, as he defines new ‘normality’

21 Feb, 2021 17:55
Get short URL
Keep that mask on: Fauci says face coverings could be needed even in 2022, as he defines new ‘normality’
©  REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
White House health adviser Anthony Fauci has triggered a fresh round of rage online by saying people in the US may be required to wear face masks to protect themselves and others from Covid-19 even in 2022.

Appearing on CNN, Fauci was asked on Sunday to define the “normality” he and President Joe Biden have promised towards the end of this year as more and more people are vaccinated. Pressed specifically as to whether masks would be an everyday part of life next year, Fauci declared himself open to the possibility. 

“It is possible that that’s the case,” he said, “and it depends on what you mean by normality.”

Also on rt.com ‘Breathing is optional’: Internet groans after NYC requires double-masking inside federal court buildings

Fauci added that, while he couldn’t “predict” whether the US would have a return to the type of “normality” experienced before the pandemic hit, he predicted the fall and winter of 2021 would be the time when many of the measures put in place to prevent the spread of the virus would be eased back, thanks to the vaccine program. 

“I think we’re going to have a significant degree of normality beyond the terrible burden that all of us have been through over the last year,” he said. 

As for mask-wearing, Fauci said he was not “comfortable” advising that the US should ease mandates until “the overwhelming majority in the population are vaccinated.”

Like many of his statements on the likely future course of the pandemic, Fauci’s comments set off a wave of anger on social media, with critics accusing him of shifting the “goalposts” and redefining “normal.”

“When this man talks, everything should be understood in the context that 2020 was the best year of Fauci’s life. ‘Normality’ to him means the show is over,” journalist Jordan Schachtel tweeted in reaction to Sunday’s interview.

Also on rt.com US-developed Pfizer & Moderna vaccines produce THREE TIMES LESS antibodies against South African strain of Covid-19 – lab studies

“I’m starting to wonder if we’ll ever get back to normal at this rate. The goalposts always keep shifting,” the Daily Caller’s David Hookstead added

“I’m sorry, Fauci, but ‘hurry up and get vaccinated so that we can return to some degree of normalcy in 8-10 months maybe’ is not going to cut it,” Tablet Magazine editor Noah Blum wrote

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies