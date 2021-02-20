 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Multiple casualties after ‘firefight’ at gun store in New Orleans – reports
Multiple casualties after 'firefight' at gun store in New Orleans – reports

20 Feb, 2021 23:07
Multiple casualties after ‘firefight’ at gun store in New Orleans – reports
Several people have been injured or killed in New Orleans, after an armed man reportedly got into an argument with a gun store clerk, and was confronted by other armed customers.

The incident took place at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, Louisiana, as initial reports suggest up to three people could be dead.

According to local media, the shooting happened after a clerk scolded one of the customers for having a gun loaded outside of the shooting range. The altercation escalated and “shots were fired” as two more customers joined the spat, WDSU reported, citing the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office sources.

Official details are scarce while police are investigating the scene and have yet to give a press conference.

