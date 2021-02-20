Multiple casualties after ‘firefight’ at gun store in New Orleans – reports

Several people have been injured or killed in New Orleans, after an armed man reportedly got into an argument with a gun store clerk, and was confronted by other armed customers.

The incident took place at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, Louisiana, as initial reports suggest up to three people could be dead.

#BREAKING: At least 1 dead, multiple injured after shooting inside a New Orleans gun store. pic.twitter.com/0aCvgZ13tF — UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) February 20, 2021

According to local media, the shooting happened after a clerk scolded one of the customers for having a gun loaded outside of the shooting range. The altercation escalated and “shots were fired” as two more customers joined the spat, WDSU reported, citing the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office sources.

JPSO saying multiple people were shot... at least are 3 dead at this point.Officials will soon hold a press conference here outside of the outlet.Stay with @wdsu for the latest on this investigation. pic.twitter.com/4BN2BKTs5C — Shay O'Connor (@SOCONNORNEWS) February 20, 2021

Official details are scarce while police are investigating the scene and have yet to give a press conference.

