Trump declares war on Senate GOP leader McConnell, calls him ‘dour, unsmiling hack’ & vows to back ‘America First’ primary rivals

Former US President Donald Trump has launched a blistering attack on Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, calling him a “third rate” leader and pledging to support those challenging establishment candidates in GOP primaries.

“The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm,” the lengthy statement begins. “McConnell's dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse.”

The Democrats and Chuck Schumer play McConnell like a fiddle – they've never had it so good – and they want to keep it that way! We know our America First agenda is a winner, not McConnell's Beltway First agenda or Biden's America Last.

Trump argued that, under his presidency, he helped Republicans to flip 15 House seats while “almost costing Nancy Pelosi her job” in 2020. And in “Mitch’s Senate,” he said, “I single-handedly saved at least 12 Senate seats” over the last two election cycles. Nonetheless, Trump said McConnell had cost the GOP victory in Georgia in the last election.

“Then came the Georgia disaster, where we should have won both US Senate seats, but McConnell matched the Democrat offer of $2,000 stimulus checks with $600. How does that work?” he continued. “It became the Democrats' principal advertisement, and a big winner for them it was.”

It was a complete election disaster in Georgia, and certain other swing states. McConnell did nothing, and will never do what needs to be done in order to secure a fair and just electoral system into the future. He doesn't have what it takes, never did, and never will.

McConnell had broken from Trump last month, siding with the Democrats in accusing the former president of inciting the “insurrection” at the US Capitol on January 6. Though he voted not to convict Trump during the impeachment trial, citing constitutional concerns, in a Wall Street Journal op-ed published Monday he said Trump bore “moral responsibility” for the riot during which he behaved “unconscionably.”

“His supporters stormed the Capitol because of the unhinged falsehoods he shouted into the world's largest megaphone,” McConnell wrote.

Saying his “only regret” is that he handed McConnell an endorsement during his 2020 Senate race in Kentucky, Trump vowed to support Republicans backing his ‘America First’ policy agenda and challenging establishment candidates in GOP primaries.

“Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership,” he said, calling McConnell a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack.”

This is a big moment for our country, and we cannot let it pass by using third rate “leaders” to dictate our future!

