‘That’s what someone microchipped would say,’ Twitter jokes after jabbed Bill Gates’ daughter mocks Covid-19 vax conspiracy theory

Jennifer K. Gates, daughter of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, tried mocking the numerous conspiracy theories surrounding her “genius” father after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine, only to face a wave of ridicule herself.

“Sadly the vaccine did NOT implant my genius father into my brain – if only mRNA had that power.....!” Jennifer Gates wrote on Instagram, adding a winky face emoji. The statement accompanied an image of her after she had received a Covid-19 vaccine.

There have been numerous conspiracy theories floating on social media about Bill Gates and his foundation’s involvement in the development of Covid vaccines, including one popular – and mostly shared mockingly – that the billionaire wants to implant microchips into people through a vaccine. Gates has even previously acknowledged the talk and obviously dismissed it.

“I am beyond privileged to receive my first dose of mRNA to teach my cells to mount a protective immune response to this virus. As a medical student and aspiring physician, I am grateful it will give me protection and safety for my future practice,” Gates added in her Instagram post.

Many did not share in the celebration and instead capitalized on the mention of the Bill Gates microchip theory to crack jokes.

“Jennifer Gates, Bill's daughter, received a COVID-19 vaccine shot. She claimed it didn't come with a microchip. But that's exactly what someone who had been microchipped would say,” one Twitter user wrote in response to the announcement from Gates’ 24-year-old daughter.

Jennnifer Gates, Bill's daughter, received a COVID-19 vaccine shot. She claimed it didn't come with a microchip.But that's exactly what someone who had been microchipped would say. https://t.co/jF8kWiWWZ3 — Pitt Griffin (@pittgriffin) February 14, 2021

@JenniferGates says there are no side effects to the shot. Then she destroyed San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/eqfmGQkBM8 — John Santy (@JohnSanty12) February 14, 2021

Exactly what you would say if Bill Gates was implanted in your brain https://t.co/JPB47vHoJ6 — Conversation Of Our Generation (@ConOfOurGen) February 14, 2021

Others took the post not so humorously and questioned why someone so young would get the vaccine before it is being offered to others more at-risk. As Jennifer K. Gates explained in her Instagram caption though, she is a medical student and “aspiring physician.” Medical students and staff have been eligible to receive Covid-19 vaccines since January.

How is it that Jennifer Gates, oldest daughter of Microsoft founder, billionaire Bill Gates, has received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while millions are still waiting? Oh well, I guess wealth really does have it's privileges. — randler (@randler14) February 14, 2021

Why is healthy 24-year-old Jennifer Gates jumping the line to get the vaccination when older at-risk Americans can't get an appointment? You may not have inherited your father's genius as you claim, but you certainly have his sense of entitlement. — BeaglesForTrump (@nice1959) February 14, 2021

Vaccine for the ultra rich weirdos https://t.co/ujLNMfeMX4 — KJR Molon (@KjrMolon) February 12, 2021

Gates is in her second year of med school at New York’s Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

