 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘That’s what someone microchipped would say,’ Twitter jokes after jabbed Bill Gates’ daughter mocks Covid-19 vax conspiracy theory

14 Feb, 2021 22:07
Get short URL
‘That’s what someone microchipped would say,’ Twitter jokes after jabbed Bill Gates’ daughter mocks Covid-19 vax conspiracy theory
© Matthew Knight/Pool via REUTERS (L)/REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo (R) ©  Instagram / jenniferkgates
Jennifer K. Gates, daughter of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, tried mocking the numerous conspiracy theories surrounding her “genius” father after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine, only to face a wave of ridicule herself.

“Sadly the vaccine did NOT implant my genius father into my brain – if only mRNA had that power.....!” Jennifer Gates wrote on Instagram, adding a winky face emoji. The statement accompanied an image of her after she had received a Covid-19 vaccine.

There have been numerous conspiracy theories floating on social media about Bill Gates and his foundation’s involvement in the development of Covid vaccines, including one popular – and mostly shared mockingly – that the billionaire wants to implant microchips into people through a vaccine. Gates has even previously acknowledged the talk and obviously dismissed it.

“I am beyond privileged to receive my first dose of mRNA to teach my cells to mount a protective immune response to this virus. As a medical student and aspiring physician, I am grateful it will give me protection and safety for my future practice,” Gates added in her Instagram post.

Many did not share in the celebration and instead capitalized on the mention of the Bill Gates microchip theory to crack jokes. 

“Jennifer Gates, Bill's daughter, received a COVID-19 vaccine shot. She claimed it didn't come with a microchip. But that's exactly what someone who had been microchipped would say,” one Twitter user wrote in response to the announcement from Gates’ 24-year-old daughter.

Others took the post not so humorously and questioned why someone so young would get the vaccine before it is being offered to others more at-risk. As Jennifer K. Gates explained in her Instagram caption though, she is a medical student and “aspiring physician.” Medical students and staff have been eligible to receive Covid-19 vaccines since January. 

Gates is in her second year of med school at New York’s Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Also on rt.com Bill Gates calls for global alert system and 'pandemic fire squads' for post-Covid-19 world

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies