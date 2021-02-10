 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Atlanta’s landmark Krispy Kreme doughnut shop goes up in flames as firefighters battle blaze (VIDEOS)

10 Feb, 2021 07:48
©  REUTERS/Richard Clement RC
A historic doughnut joint in Atlanta, Georgia has caught fire, causing pastry lovers to mourn. Videos posted to social media show firefighters scrambling to extinguish the inferno.

The massive fire broke out at the Krispy Kreme doughnut store on Ponce de Leon Avenue in the early hours of Wednesday morning, local media reported. 

Footage shows the building engulfed in flames with fire trucks and emergency vehicles parked nearby. 

The restaurant is a 60-year-old landmark of Georgia’s capital. NBA basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, reportedly a devoted Krispy Kreme fan, bought the shop in 2016. 

