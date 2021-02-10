Atlanta’s landmark Krispy Kreme doughnut shop goes up in flames as firefighters battle blaze (VIDEOS)

A historic doughnut joint in Atlanta, Georgia has caught fire, causing pastry lovers to mourn. Videos posted to social media show firefighters scrambling to extinguish the inferno.

The massive fire broke out at the Krispy Kreme doughnut store on Ponce de Leon Avenue in the early hours of Wednesday morning, local media reported.

Footage shows the building engulfed in flames with fire trucks and emergency vehicles parked nearby.

#BREAKING NEWSThe Krispy Kreme Restaurant on Ponce De Leon Avenue is on fire. Crews from Atlanta Fire Dept. are battling the flames now.We have a crew on-scene, getting details for you, and we'll have reports coming-up on @GoodDayAtlanta Video courtesy of @Ayy_Suggspic.twitter.com/w5owmISeDi — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) February 10, 2021

#BREAKING: Midtown @krispykreme store goes up in flames: https://t.co/pSf6Vsnfg2 This is video a viewer gave us of the fire. pic.twitter.com/WXVvnbQOx2 — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) February 10, 2021

The restaurant is a 60-year-old landmark of Georgia’s capital. NBA basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, reportedly a devoted Krispy Kreme fan, bought the shop in 2016.

