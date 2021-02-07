Republican senator sets off liberals by suggesting Trump impeachment trial a ‘distraction’ from Pelosi

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) has claimed that the upcoming impeachment trial for Donald Trump is a diversion for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and her own actions, a vague theory that’s earning plenty of scorn.

Appearing on Fox News’ ‘Sunday Morning Futures,’ Johnson was asked about a letter written by former US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund. It was addressed to Pelosi, as well as ranking members from both parties.

The letter, which was obtained by CNN, detailed the events leading up to the January 6 riot at the Capitol and detailed the police force at the building not being fully equipped to handle such a riot. Sund also laid much of the blame for the riot, which left five people dead, on the feet of intelligence organizations such as the FBI.

“The entire intelligence community seems to have missed this,” he wrote.

Johnson praised Sund for the letter.

“He lays out the diligence he undertook to provide security around the Capitol and seems like he took pretty reasonable precautions,” the senator said, adding that the former chief is “one of the scapegoats here.”

Johnson later continued saying Trump’s impeachment trial, which begins this week, may keep officials from having to come forward and answer for the riot and shortcomings in the intelligence community. He also vaguely alluded to the fact that Pelosi could have known something about the Capitol riot before it happened.

“You have to kind of ask the question, what is this impeachment all about? We now know that 45 Republicans senators believe it’s unconstitutional. Is this another diversionary operation?” Johnson asked, previously relaying his belief that the “Russia hoax” investigation was a “diversionary operation” from “corruption that was occurring” within the intelligence community.

“Is this meant to deflect away from potentially what the Speaker knew and when she knew it?” Johnson continued. “I don’t know, but I’m suspicious.”

Johnson’s Pelosi theory hasn’t earned him a lot of support on social media, but rather loud critics incensed at the idea that anyone but Trump could be held responsible for the riot.

"This is madness," Daily Beast editor Molly Jong-Fast tweeted about the senator's "insane lie."

Trump will be facing the beginning of his impeachment trial in the Senate this week. He is accused of inciting an insurrection, with lawmakers pointing to what they say is inflammatory language about election fraud to supporters in Washington DC shortly before some of them stormed the Capitol.

