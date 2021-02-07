MyPillow’s Mike Lindell says he could be suing Dominion, Smartmatic ‘for the American people’

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell continues to push controversial election fraud claims, this time saying he could possibly sue voting software companies like Dominion in an effort to get to “the truth.”

Discussing his new film ‘Absolute Proof’ on Steve Bannon’s ‘War Room’ podcast, Lindell had an “epiphany” when speaking about Dominion and Smartmatic, two companies he continues to say implemented machines that were manipulated in Joe Biden’s favor during the presidential election.

Lindell’s epiphany was a threat to figure out a way to sue Dominion if they did not agree to meet with him to discuss his election fraud accusations presented in his ‘Absolute Proof’ documentary, which premiered on OAN on Friday to mostly mockery, especially due to a disclaimer that ran before the film that distanced the network from the film and wanted viewers not to take the material as “established fact.”

“I will go after them, if there is a way to do it, I will do that for the American people,” Lindell told Bannon. “The truth needs to come out. So if the truth does not come out here and they keep suppressing it, what other recourse do I have? Then I have to bring them to court, and Smartmatic, bring them all to court.”

He suggested the discovery process in a court battle could bring forth hard evidence related to the election against Dominion.

On what exactly his lawsuit would be, Lindell suggested a defamation suit may have the best chance at success.

Dominion has already threatened Lindell with a defamation suit over his election fraud allegations, sending him a cease and desist letter threatening imminent legal action. He has said multiple times he welcomes the legal battle.

Thomas Clare, an attorney representing Dominion, has even suggested OAN could face legal action over the airing of Lindell’s ‘Absolute Proof’, which heavily targets Dominion, saying the disclaimer does not protect them from liability.

In his film, which he said was put together over the course of two weeks, Lindell said his hope is the Supreme Court justices would watch the material and step in to reverse the election, though how they would legally do this is unclear.

“Pretty soon, everyone’s going to see this, including nine Supreme Court Justices,” Lindell says at the end of his film. “You’re all there watching, all nine of you… I don’t know what you can do, but I know you’re there to protect our country.”

In his film, Lindell alleged thousands of illegal votes had been counted in Biden’s favor, and foreign countries had manipulated Dominion and other voting software to keep Donald Trump from winning re-election.

The pillow magnate is also facing competition outside the field of politics, with gun-control advocate and outspoken liberal David Hogg making waves recently for promising to create a rival pillow company to match Lindell’s empire. So far, his plans include sending a pillow to space, and crowd-sourcing memes.

It's literally been less than a week and I have already learned so much and can't wait to learn more about how the local, state and federal governments could support more small businesses while supporting workers rights and paying them a living wage. https://t.co/Wlvt7so6wX — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 7, 2021

We should be the first pillow on Mars — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 6, 2021

We need pillow memes- to help with launch because we have limited capital so feel free to share so we can get the word out about the company and have fun — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 6, 2021

“Good for them... nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone’s patent,” Lindell said of the challenge.

