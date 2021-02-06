NYPD launches probe into ‘domestic terrorist’ cop wearing ‘political patch’ amid calls for purges & cleansing of ‘Trump’s Army’

A New York City police officer was caught on video wearing pro-Trump patches, leading to an investigation after liberals claim the entire force is “Trump’s Army” and label the cop a “domestic terrorist.”

At a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Brooklyn on Friday evening, video was captured of the officer in uniform with two Trump badges attached to her vest. One is of a skull styled after the comic book character The Punisher – which some have called for to be retired – with Trump’s hair, while the other has a similar image along with Trump’s name and the phrase “make enforcement great again.”

“Where were you on January 6?” one protester asks her, referring to the US Capitol riot. The protester then begins calling her a “domestic terrorist” as others join in. The officer does not respond, but does at one point blow a kiss to an unseen person.

The officer was identified by social media users, but has not been named by the NYPD.

The police are not here to help us or protect us. They see themselves as Trump’s army. https://t.co/KIiUbRpmOd — Robert Cruickshank (@cruickshank) February 6, 2021

Outraged liberals took to social media on Saturday to blast the NYPD, which prohibits officers from wearing anything that makes a political statement while in uniform, for employing a “white supremacist.”

It’s weird that when people see a member of the NYPD wearing a Trump punisher logo and a “make enforcement great again” patch, they focus so much on the individual cop. The big NYPD unions endorsed Trump, twice. This is who they are. — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) February 6, 2021

“NYPD officers wearing Trump badges ? What’s up with that? Get the white supremacists out of the police force forever,” actress Rosanna Arquette tweeted in reaction to the video.

Yes thoroughly cleanse... to the point that to people not in a police ‘union’ it looks like you are abolishing the NYPD, giving 98% of their workload to people qualified to do it (like social workers) and making current cops apply to be part of that elite force of detectives — Curry Kid 🌹 (@cCurryKid) February 6, 2021

The NYPD acknowledged the video on Saturday after a wave of criticism and said the officer has “received an initial discipline” for “wearing a politically oriented patch.” They also said an investigation into the matter is underway.

We are aware of a video showing one of our members wearing a politically oriented patch. The officer has already received an initial discipline.A further investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/t6nZlvFPl5 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 6, 2021

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea also responded to the controversy in a tweet saying officers must remain “apolitical.”

“Members of the NYPD must remain apolitical — it’s essential to public trust & officers’ ability to perform their jobs,” he wrote.

Members of the NYPD must remain apolitical — it’s essential to public trust & officers’ ability to perform their jobs. https://t.co/zsTskDO10Z — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) February 6, 2021

If you like this story, share it with a friend!