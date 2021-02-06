 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
NYPD launches probe into ‘domestic terrorist’ cop wearing ‘political patch’ amid calls for purges & cleansing of ‘Trump’s Army’

6 Feb, 2021 22:13
©  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A New York City police officer was caught on video wearing pro-Trump patches, leading to an investigation after liberals claim the entire force is “Trump’s Army” and label the cop a “domestic terrorist.”

At a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Brooklyn on Friday evening, video was captured of the officer in uniform with two Trump badges attached to her vest. One is of a skull styled after the comic book character The Punisher – which some have called for to be retired – with Trump’s hair, while the other has a similar image along with Trump’s name and the phrase “make enforcement great again.”

“Where were you on January 6?” one protester asks her, referring to the US Capitol riot. The protester then begins calling her a “domestic terrorist” as others join in. The officer does not respond, but does at one point blow a kiss to an unseen person.

The officer was identified by social media users, but has not been named by the NYPD.

Outraged liberals took to social media on Saturday to blast the NYPD, which prohibits officers from wearing anything that makes a political statement while in uniform, for employing a “white supremacist.”

“NYPD officers wearing Trump badges ? What’s up with that? Get the white supremacists out of the police force forever,” actress Rosanna Arquette tweeted in reaction to the video.

The NYPD acknowledged the video on Saturday after a wave of criticism and said the officer has “received an initial discipline” for “wearing a politically oriented patch.” They also said an investigation into the matter is underway.

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea also responded to the controversy in a tweet saying officers must remain “apolitical.”

“Members of the NYPD must remain apolitical — it’s essential to public trust & officers’ ability to perform their jobs,” he wrote.

