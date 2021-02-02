Epstein estate shells out $50 million to pedo-financier’s victims, but there’s strings attached

The estate of well-connected pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has paid out nearly $50 million to victims of the late financier in just six months, new court filings have revealed.ce

Over 100 accusers applied for payment from the Epstein Victims Compensation Fund after it was set up in the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein’s infamous private islands were located, last year.

Documents have revealed that the estate shelled out $49.8 million from the pot of cash to an unspecified number of victims between June and December 31. The payout comes with strings attached as women who gain compensation through the fund must agree to waive their rights to file lawsuits against the estate.

Court documents reveal that Epstein’s estate had assets worth $240.8 million at the end of last year, along with another $49 million cash on hand.

Meanwhile, a Gulfstream G550 private plane belonging to the convicted pedophile was sold for nearly $10.5 million in recent months. The sex offender’s art collection was also valued at nearly $339,000, according to the Miami Herald.

The status of Epstein’s notorious ‘Lolita Express’ Boeing 727 jet – on which former US President Bill Clinton was reportedly a frequent flier – is not known.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 and charged with sex trafficking by federal prosecutors. He was found dead in a New York jail cell the following month. His death was officially ruled as a suicide, however many have raised questions about the circumstances surrounding it.

