5 children and 1 man killed in apparent mass shooting in Oklahoma, police say

Six people, including five small children, were killed in a shooting in Muskogee, Oklahoma. The suspected gunman was arrested after a brief chase, but police are still investigating the circumstances of the hideous crime.

Police responded to a call of a suspected shooting at a residence early on Tuesday morning at about 1:30 a.m. The responding officers said they found an armed suspect and opened fire, but missed and the suspect fled. The alleged assailant was eventually detained after a brief chase and is now in custody.

Police say they found one man and four small children dead inside the house. A fifth child died while being transported to the hospital in Tulsa by helicopter. A woman was also seriously injured and hospitalized at the same facility, according to reports.Authorities are still investigating and say they plan to release more information as it becomes available.

Muskogee police told reporters the shooting was likely a domestic incident, noting that the suspect is related to the victims. However, he did not elaborate on the relationship.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW