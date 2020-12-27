 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 killed, 3 injured in ‘random’ mass shooting at bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois

27 Dec, 2020 02:50
At least three people have been killed and three others injured following a shooting at a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois. Local police have one ‘person of interest’ in custody, but the situation remains ‘active.’

Local police responded to an “active shooter” situation at Don Carter Lanes on East State Street around 7:15pm, Rockford police Chief Dan O’Shea said, confirming that three people were proclaimed dead and three others were being treated at local hospitals for gunshot wounds.

The attack seemed “random” and a single suspect, believed to be acting alone, was taken into custody, without any shots fired by police, O’Shea added.

The identities of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released. Local media reports, however, said several "teenagers" we somehow involved in the incident.

Police urged residents to stay away from the scene, saying that while the shooter was in custody, it was “still an active situation and officers are continuing to clear the area.”

