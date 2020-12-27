3 killed, 3 injured in ‘random’ mass shooting at bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois

At least three people have been killed and three others injured following a shooting at a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois. Local police have one ‘person of interest’ in custody, but the situation remains ‘active.’

Local police responded to an “active shooter” situation at Don Carter Lanes on East State Street around 7:15pm, Rockford police Chief Dan O’Shea said, confirming that three people were proclaimed dead and three others were being treated at local hospitals for gunshot wounds.

#Rockford3 patients deceased; 3 patients who suffered gunshot wounds; person of interest in custody. Officers responded to the bowling alley for multiple callers reporting an active shooter with multiple victims.📷: Rockford Scanner pic.twitter.com/1byvxFu4mc — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) December 27, 2020

The attack seemed “random” and a single suspect, believed to be acting alone, was taken into custody, without any shots fired by police, O’Shea added.

The identities of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released. Local media reports, however, said several "teenagers" we somehow involved in the incident.

Rockford police respond to reports of an active shooter near Don Carter Lanes on East State Street. Awaiting official statement from police.@rrstarpic.twitter.com/xYXjJBXAF2 — Ken DeCoster (@DeCosterKen) December 27, 2020

Police urged residents to stay away from the scene, saying that while the shooter was in custody, it was “still an active situation and officers are continuing to clear the area.”

