Childish drama? Vox pilloried for pearl-clutching saga about parents trying to cope with Instagram baby guru donating to Trump

Vox has been pelted with snarky social media retorts after publishing a story that explores the anguish felt by socially conscious parents upon learning that an Instagram mom, known for her baby sleep advice, gave money to Trump.

In a shining example of shoeleather journalism, the liberal outlet released a detailed analysis of the penetrating philosophical questions resulting from the discovery that Cara Dumaplin, founder of the popular Instagram account Taking Cara Babies, had donated a combined total of $1,078 to Donald Trump’s 2016 and 2020 election campaigns.

Chatter about the political contributions first began on parenting forums last week, eventually spreading to social media and prompting calls for a boycott of Dumaplin’s baby-care cours

Vox dug deep to bring its readers harrowing personal accounts of Dumaplin’s customers trying to grapple with the crushing revelation.

“For the many new parents who’d paid to take her online sleep courses, which range from $179 to $319, the Trump donation news came as devastating,” the site explained, citing “a postdoctoral fellow at Johns Hopkins” who bemoaned how she had put her “trust” in Dumaplin as a “vulnerable” new mother but now felt betrayed.

The trailblazing Vox feature went on to deconstruct the “social media meltdown” resulting from Dumaplin’s wrong-think, suggesting that conservative pundits and outlets, who decried the witch hunt against Dumaplin as an example of “cancel culture,” were overreacting.

The site ultimately concluded that, although progressive parents were right to feel “disappointed” in Dumaplin, “Taking Cara Babies is not the root cause of America’s political problems.” One of the mothers interviewed by the outlet even admitted that although she is now boycotting the Instagram influencer, she still “buys sh** off Amazon,” even though the Jeff Bezons-owned corporate behemoth “has done far more harm than Cara’s $1,000 to Trump.”

The touching tale of new parents struggling to comprehend that other people may have different political views than they do had a profound effect on Twitter users, who were eager to suggest answers to Vox’s esoteric headline: “What happened when a beloved mom influencer donated to Trump.”

Numerous commenters guessed that, despite Vox’s moral reservations, parents who continue to use Dumaplin’s services are probably still “getting a good night’s sleep.”

Probably getting a good night's sleep? — Conservative Social Distance 🧢 (@TheLoweDown2) January 28, 2021

The article received similar shrugs from people on the left. Progressive journalist Zaid Jilani quipped that “folks who are so psychologically fragile that this matters to them should consider not being parents, you deal with a lot tougher things raising kids than this.”

Well I think folks who are so psychologically fragile that this matters to them should consider not being parents, you deal with a lot tougher things raising kids than this — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) January 28, 2021

Others mulled the path forward for responsible mothers and fathers who want to do the right thing.

“Woke parents have no choice but to wake up their sleeping babies now,” joked Tim Murtaugh, who served as the communications director for Trump’s 2020 campaign.

Woke parents have no choice but to wake up their sleeping babies now. https://t.co/tmEry5OBDt — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) January 28, 2021

The report seems to have backfired in more ways than one. Several Twitter users thanked Vox for making them aware of the popular baby expert and said they were excited to begin learning her sleep techniques.

Never heard of this woman before, but if she's that good I'll check get out. Thanks for the tip — Yeshaya (@Yeshaya86) January 28, 2021

