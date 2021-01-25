WATCH: Trump trolled by ‘worst president ever’ and ‘pathetic loser’ sky banners at Mar-a-Lago resort

Former US President Donald Trump was branded a “pathetic loser” and the “worst president ever” by sky banners that were flown over his Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Florida.

Trump headed for the Sunshine State after departing the White House, but some clearly aren’t ready to move on with their lives. An unidentified group or individual paid for planes to fly messages berating the 45th US president as he settles into his new surroundings.

“Trump you pathetic loser go back to Moscow,” one rather spicy skywriter banner read, according to images shared on social media.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the flying messages and it’s not known whether Trump saw the banners or not. The stunt caused quite a stir online, with opinion divided between those reveling in the rudeness and those arguing the time, effort, and money could have been better spent elsewhere.

“Much as I love dunking on Trump, if someone is paying for this, I’d rather they donated to a food bank or vote-expansion efforts or something,” wrote one Twitter user.

Some agreed with the sentiment but thought the stunt was a waste of money which could have been better spent feeding the homeless or helping the unemployed, while others just wanted people to shut up about Trump altogether.

The former president and his wife Melania departed the White House on January 20, foregoing Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, instead flying to Mar-a-Lago where they have since taken up residence.

Trump’s golf trips have been a frequent target of his detractors, with one paragliding protester interrupting the then-president’s trip to his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland with a banner that read: “Trump Well Below Par #Resist.”

