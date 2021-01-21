Gloves are off for meme-makers as mittened Bernie becomes instant hit following inauguration ceremony

While mainstream media fawned over the fashion choices of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, it was undoubtedly the apparel worn by Bernie Sanders for the inauguration ceremony that warmed the hearts of the public most profoundly.

The Vermont senator came to witness President Biden's swearing-in ceremony dressed for cold weather in a winter coat and cozy mittens – a gift he received from a teacher a few years ago. Combined with a relaxed 'I'm just biding my time' posture as Sanders sat on a folding chair, his appearance made such good meme material that few could resist.

I made Bernie’s mittens as a gift a couple years ago. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece (made from recycled plastic bottles). #BerniesMittenspic.twitter.com/lTXFJvVy9V — Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 21, 2020

One of the most obvious places to superimpose the beloved senator, of course, was the office to which he'd aspired before being undercut by Biden and his centrist backers. Yes, Bernie fans, this could have happened in a different universe.

What should have happened.... President Bernie Sanders pic.twitter.com/V9TxnbQN7k — jonnyboyca 🌹🦺🏳️‍🌈 (@jonnyboyca) January 20, 2021

With a bit of time travel (or Photoshop) involved, the senator also seamlessly blended in with Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin during their meeting to draw the borders of the post-war world.

Sneaking this into my lectures on WWII to see if anyone notices pic.twitter.com/KZVIhvi1SO — Terrence Peterson (@dr_tgpeterson) January 21, 2021

Some fictional universes could find a place for him too, memesmiths decided. After all, Bernie clearly knew that the winter was coming.

NOT BERNIE SANDERS STARK??!!💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/xklU9v2sKH — Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) January 21, 2021

here's my contribution to the Bernie meme pic.twitter.com/qK7BshFH1C — Murdoink (@Murdoink) January 21, 2021

My contribution to the Bernie memes 🥺 pic.twitter.com/jZ2GTgQosW — cursed-dem ❁ (@kallllisti) January 21, 2021

In the eyes of some, Sanders is a national treasure.

Bernie Sanders should do the SNL Cold Open. pic.twitter.com/a6AsD3NQB8 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 21, 2021

But he could also have a seat at the table of great superheroes of old, with a bit of inking and coloring applied.

Ok Bernie really fits right in with the Justice Society: pic.twitter.com/6ogZBpRgeh — Mike Meltzer (@MikeMeltzer) January 21, 2021

There are tons and tons more mittened Bernie memes out there.

Some of my favorite Bernie Sanders sightings today: pic.twitter.com/Pxta5BO7Uu — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 21, 2021

