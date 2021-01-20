 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Did a military band really play ‘Hit the Road Jack’ outside the White House? Trump critics share DOCTORED video with glee

20 Jan, 2021 14:49
©  REUTERS / Andrew Kelly
Former NBA player Rex Chapman and numerous others have shared a doctored video with millions of social media followers of the White House band supposedly performing the song ‘Hit the Road Jack’ ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“Perfect. Trump’s last day. The Military Band right outside the White House – ‘Hit The Road Jack,’” Chapman, who has racked up a history of tweeting out misleading information, wrote on Tuesday evening about the song, made famous by Ray Charles in 1962.  

Other liberal users were apparently so full of glee and desire to believe the moment happened that they happily shared and celebrated the footage too, including director Taika Waititi and ‘Back to the Future’ star Lea Thompson.

The video, however, was quickly called out by many as fake. The original footage, posted by CNN’s Jim Acosta, contains no such music being played. 

The Shazam app, which identifies songs, reveals that the music on the doctored clip is from a performance by the Ohio State University Marching Band, conducted by Jon R. Woods, who died in 2015.

The video has yet to be tagged with a manipulated media disclaimer by Twitter, a warning slapped on numerous videos and tweets shared by Donald Trump.

