Actress Kristy Swanson scourged for asking that she be removed from John Hughes' movies if Trump is edited out of Home Alone 2

Kristy Swanson was reminded of Hollywood's strict rules on political unanimity after the actress asked to be removed from two other movies produced by John Hughes if President Donald Trump's cameo in “Home Alone 2” is erased.

“If cancel culture is really going to have Donald Trump removed from the John Hughes movie 'Home Alone,' then in support of my president, I'd like to have myself officially removed from the John Hughes films 'Pretty in Pink' and 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off,'” Swanson said on Twitter.

If Cancel Culture is really going to have Donald J. Trump removed from the John Hughes movie “Home Alone,” then in support of MY PRESIDENT, I’d like to have myself officially removed from the John Hughes’ films, “Pretty In Pink” and “Ferris Buhler’s Day Off.”😂 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 15, 2021

The Hollywood backlash was fierce, with celebrities such as comedian Patton Oswalt and actress Rosanna Arquette blasting Swanson. “Why do you hate America?” Oswalt asked.

This is weak, Kristy. I was removed from AS GOOD AS IT GETS and BAD SANTA years before Trump even THOUGHT of running for President. That’s how I support MY leader. Why do you hate America? https://t.co/R3zZ1HbrjT — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 16, 2021

So would we. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 16, 2021

Dude it’s fine- absolutely take her out. No problem. 😂😂😂 — Antony Starr (@antonystarr) January 16, 2021

Actor Ken Olin was among the most cancel-hungry respondents, saying “Retweet if you're OK with Kristy Swanson being removed from every movie she was ever in.”

Retweet if you’re okay with @KristySwansonXO being removed from every movie she was ever in. https://t.co/L5z5aUDvcS — ken olin (@kenolin1) January 16, 2021

Many of the critics, such as actresses Jane Lynch and Yvette Nicole Brown, took jabs at Swanson's career, suggesting that she's not prominent enough to be relevant. When it was pointed out that Swanson starred in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and has more than 90 acting credits, Brown retorted: “I don't know or care. Her resume isn't important. What is, is that she's still supporting a dude who incited a Klan riot where six people died…”

I don’t know or care. Her resume isn’t important. What IS, is that she’s still supporting a dude who incited a Klan riot where six people died either on the scene or a day later—one at their own hand. She’s siding with that & bemoaning the fact that he’s not in movie?! #GirlBye — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 17, 2021

I’m sorry. Who are you? — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) January 16, 2021

Brown was referring to the January 6 US Capitol riot, which Democrats and some Republicans have blamed Trump for inciting. Among many other efforts to punish Trump and his allies, critics suggested that the president's short appearance in the 1992 movie “Home Alone 2” be digitally removed.

I won’t rest until he is removed from that scene in Home Alone 2 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 8, 2021

Swanson had relatively small roles in the two Hughes-produced films in which she appeared as Duckette in “Pretty in Pink” and classmate Simone Adamley in “Ferris Bueller's Day Off.”

Actor Matt Walton argued that it would be relatively easy to cut Swanson's one major line in “Ferris Bueller's Day Off,” then kicked himself for going so far as to research her role. Then again, Swanson's mini-speech explaining the title character's absence from school might be considered integral to the story by some cinema purists.

She had one speech in Ferris (“I heard from my mother’s sister’s brother...”) Would be a pretty easy re-edit. Not sure why she’s offered up her only residual income, though. & I will not be googling her walk-on in Pretty in Pink. I’m already mad at myself for working this hard. pic.twitter.com/uWg4445erQ — Matt Walton (@themattwalton) January 16, 2021

“Um, he's sick,” Simone Adamley said. “My best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with the girl who saw Ferris pass out at 31 Flavors last night. I guess it's pretty serious.”

