‘Bottom of the barrel’ political adviser? MyPillow CEO suspected of urging Trump to declare MARTIAL LAW during White House visit

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a zealous Trump supporter, is facing a torrent of scorn and mockery after reportedly entering the White House while carrying notes that advocated for ordering the US military into the streets.

A Washington Post photographer snapped a picture of Lindell arriving at the West Wing on Friday with a notepad which appeared to urge Trump to take drastic measures just days ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“[Insurrection?] Act now as a result of the assault on the …,” reads one incomplete line of text determined from a zoom-in of the photograph. The snippet is followed by: “Martial law if necessary upon the first hint of any …,” with the rest of the sentence being cut off.

@MyPillowUSA CEO Michael Lindell shows off his notes before going into the West Wing at the White House on Friday, Jan 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/AY6AyJNSyE — Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) January 15, 2021

Very fast effort to transcribe. Here's what I got. pic.twitter.com/N0fqhByHaJ — Wes Beal (@wesbeal) January 15, 2021

Other phrases that appear to be visible on the page of notes include: “done massive research on these issues,” and “Foreign Interference in the election. Trigger ... powers. Make clear this is China/Iran.”

The document also stated: “Move Kash Patel to CIA Acting,” apparently in reference to the acting director of the Central Intelligence Agency. Patel is a GOP operative and Trump loyalist who currently serves as the chief of staff for the Defense Department.

Lindell met briefly with Trump and White House lawyers in the Oval Office, before attending a second sit-down with administration officials to discuss evidence of alleged voter fraud. According to Lindell, the president read his notes before handing them back to him. The CEO later claimed that the notes did not contain any mention of “martial law.” The New York Times has cited an unnamed official who said the issue was “definitely” mentioned in the notes.

Lindell told media outlets that the contents of the document were not even his, but rather the recommendations of an unnamed attorney, and that he was simply a “messenger.”

But for many social media users, the businessman was clearly guilty of trying to stir up political mayhem, especially since he tweeted, and then deleted, a message urging Trump to declare martial law in December.

Numerous Twitter users expressed disbelief that, amid the unprecedented post-election turmoil, Trump was seeking the counsel of “the pillow guy.” As the name suggests, MyPillow is a pillow manufacturing company based in Minnesota.

Seriously, THE PRES-I-DENT is consulting with THE PILLOW GUY?!?!Reeeally scraping the bottom of the barrel now. — F O U R freaking days !!! (@Stephanie_In_SD) January 15, 2021

I deeply hope next week we roll back the clock to a time when the Leader of the Free World does not take advice from a freaking pillow salesman. #NotMyPillow — Jack Kuenzie (@JKuenzie) January 16, 2021

Which part of selling pillows qualifies him to give national security advice? — Sandy&BB (@terese1368) January 15, 2021

“Of course the POTUS should be consulting about national security with only the brightest, most qualified bedding manufacturers,” one sarcastic commenter said.

Others took the alleged contents of the notes more seriously, arguing that Lindell should be thrown in prison for sedition and that the assets of his bedding company should be frozen and seized.

Thank you, Jabin Botsford, for proving why the My Pillow Guy needs to be stuffed into prison too. — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) January 15, 2021

Sounds like this company is a party to sedition and its assets should be frozen and seized. — #StopTheShoe (@the_shoe_yes) January 15, 2021

A handful of social media users pushed back against the Lindell pile-on, arguing that the CEO’s mostly anonymous haters were simply jealous of his financial success and achievements.

Honestly, this guy has made a company that has provided jobs for many people in America, and I love his pillows. You probably don't have anything to brag about like he does, in any season, do you? — PS ILoveYou (@gzusphreek) January 16, 2021

Ironically, the heart of the nation’s capital has already been placed under conditions seemingly approaching martial law, ostensibly to ensure security ahead of Biden’s inauguration next week. The areas around the Capitol, the Lincoln Memorial and National Mall, as well as surrounding neighborhoods, have been enclosed in a security perimeter that is being guarded by more than 20,000 National Guard troops.

