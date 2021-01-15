 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tandem bus veers off New York road, leaving half DANGLING from overpass (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

15 Jan, 2021 08:41
©Twitter / @FDNY
A tandem bus in New York was left hanging from the edge of an overpass in the Bronx. Images from the scene show the articulated vehicle split along the joint and balancing on its front end, which rammed into the roadway below.

The incident happened on Thursday night as the bus driver was trying to take a turn onto a ramp to the Washington Bridge, according to the New York Post tabloid. The height difference between the two levels is about 50 feet (15 meters).

Emergency services reported that at least nine people were injured in the incident. Some media said the number could be higher.

The New York fire department (FDNY) secured the scene. “Currently we are making sure all the fuel and other hazardous materials within the vehicle is secured until the bus can be pulled onto the roadway,” FDNY Acting Battalion Chief Steven Moore said.

According to preliminary reports, the male bus driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off track, breaking through the overpass barrier.

