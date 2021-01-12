CNN’s Cuomo rages as his own words supporting BLM riots come back to bite him

Confronted over his condemnation of last week’s riot at the US Capitol, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has struggled to excuse his seemingly hypocritical endorsement of less-than-peaceful protest tactics by Black Lives Matter in June.

A little over six months ago, Cuomo savaged commentators who dared voice their disapproval for the large-scale property destruction and physical attacks perpetrated by groups of Black Lives Matter rioters. “Please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful” in the Constitution, the news anchor sneered on air.

After last week’s unrest at the Capitol, however, Cuomo – the younger brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo – explicitly condemned the unruly pro-Trump demonstration, calling out “those who stoked these flames” for “feeding lies” and “moving people” to violence.

"Please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful." — Fredo CuomoRemember last summer when CNN was using MLK’s quote, “A riot is the language of the unheard” out of context in order to add fuel to the fire? I do. These people have no shame. pic.twitter.com/30FxXJOS2C — John Henry (@fake_news_u_r) January 6, 2021

When social media users attempted to remind Cuomo that he had endorsed the very same behavior quite recently, he only got angrier, insisting that the rioters were “acting on the animus put out by you fringe agitators.”

“Shame on you,” he tweeted in response to commenters stating he and his ideological compatriots “have no shame.”

This is more sedition than speech. And it is on you. These people are acting on the animus put out by you fringe agitators. This is where demonizing and deception gets you. Even now, you spare trump and try to divide. Shame on you. https://t.co/MtYAmK9L20 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 6, 2021

“Too many see the protests as the problem. No, the problem is what forced your fellow citizens to take to the streets – persistent and poisonous inequities and injustice,” Cuomo lamented in June, unaware he would be eating those same words just a few months later.

Plenty of viewers called him (and his employer) out for playing political favorites with rioters.

What he meant to say was, burning, looting and rioting are A-OK ... if I agree with your politics. — Ralph Kern (@7wolfman_kern) January 6, 2021

Hey CNN how can a reporter have all of Minneapolis burning behind him and it’s mostly peaceful. And Republicans kick down the door or two and it’s the worst thing in the world. I’m not condoning it at all i’m just saying you are stupid poopy heads. #ramenking — justsomedude187 (@somedude187) January 7, 2021

But Cuomo just couldn’t leave well enough alone, resuming grandstanding over the Capitol riot on Tuesday in an apparent effort to justify his hypocrisy.

This is a lie. And I hope whoever claims you as friend or family sees the bullshit you are putting out. https://t.co/uAf5cJMbms — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 12, 2021

Social media users wouldn’t let him off the hook, quickly getting under his skin with the use of his hated nickname “Fredo,” a reference to the ‘stupid brother’ from the Godfather films.

This isn't even a very good attempt at backtracking. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) January 12, 2021

You got destroyed by a dude munching on dry ramen over this. https://t.co/tSUzrAPlQt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 12, 2021

Nice ratio, Fredo .... — Frank Silva (@amityfranksilva) January 12, 2021

Many of the biggest cheerleaders for the destructive and violent Black Lives Matter protests over the summer have become the most vocal critics of last week’s pro-Trump uprising, though in terms of both lives lost and property damage it scarcely holds a candle to the weeks of fiery riots that the media establishment excused as “mostly peaceful.”

