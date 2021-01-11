 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Democrat Congresswoman tests positive for Covid after Capitol riot, points finger at unmasked Republicans

11 Jan, 2021 23:45
FILE PHOTO: Bonnie Watson Coleman yells at her colleagues during the questioning of FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok in a congressional hearing, Washington, DC, July 12, 2018 © Reuters / Leah Millis
A Democrat Congresswoman has tested positive for Covid-19, apparently blaming her infection on a group of maskless Republicans she sheltered in place with during the Capitol Hill riot.

As President Donald Trump’s supporters rampaged through the US Capitol last Wednesday, lawmakers inside were ushered to an undisclosed location to shelter in place. However, Capitol physician Dr. Brian Monahan stated on Sunday that those who sought shelter “may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection.”

It is still unclear whether Monahan was referring to a lawmaker or a member of staff in the safe room. A day after Monahan’s statement, 75-year-old New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D) announced on Monday that she had rested positive for Covid-19, and was isolating at home with “mild, cold-like symptoms.” 

Watson Coleman packed her announcement with political punch, calling the riots “insurrectionist,” and pointing out that “a number of members within the space ignored instructions to wear masks.”

These Republican members were seen on camera declining face masks handed out by Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D), and were slated by liberal commentators for doing so. However, it is unknown whether any of the mask-refusing Republicans were infected, or if any were responsible for passing the illness on to Watson Coleman.

Still, the group of GOP lawmakers were hammered by Democrats from the bottom to the top of the party. Speaking to reporters after getting his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on television, president-elect Joe Biden said he was “appalled” to see the Republicans turn down the masks.

