House Democrats leak draft of Trump IMPEACHMENT for ‘inciting insurrection’

Democrats are trying to get US President Donald Trump impeached again, with less than two weeks left in his term, saying he incited ‘insurrection’ at the Capitol. Their previous impeachment a year ago failed in the Senate.

A four-page draft of the impeachment resolution, published by CNN on Friday afternoon, accuses Trump of “incitement of insurrection” over Wednesday’s events, when a crowd of his supporters broke through the police barriers and entered the Capitol as the joint session of Congress met to certify the election results.

In a call with Democrats on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) said she preferred if Trump would resign or be removed from power by Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet through invoking the 25th Amendment, but that impeachment was an option.

Pelosi reportedly said support from Democrats for impeachment was greater now than in 2019, when the House voted to impeach Trump over his phone call with the president of Ukraine, but the Senate voted to acquit.

This time, Democrats may be expecting enough Trump critics among Senate Republicans would cross the aisle and support them. Only Mitt Romney (R-Utah) voted with them back then, and only on one count.

House Republicans have urged Pelosi against the move. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) said that impeaching Trump “with just 12 days left in his term will only divide our country more.” McCarthy said he “reached out to President-elect Biden today and plan to speak to him about how we must work together to lower the temperature and unite the country to solve America's challenges.”

A similar statement came from White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere, who said a “politically motivated impeachment against a President with 12 days remaining in his term will only serve to further divide our great country” and that Trump himself said “this is a time for healing and unity as one Nation.”

