Worse than Benghazi? Prosecutors say they’ll track down rioters, as liberals compare Capitol riot to Libyan debacle

Five people have died in connection with the Capitol Hill riot, and Washington DC’s attorney general has promised justice for those involved. With emotions high, liberals are comparing the events to the 2012 disaster in Benghazi.

US Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick passed away on Thursday evening, after he was injured clashing with pro-Trump protesters the day before. Sicknick’s death brings to five the number of fatalities linked to the storming of the Capitol by protesters. Unarmed protester Ashli Babbitt was shot by police inside the building, while three other people suffered fatal “medical emergencies.”

Police have already arrested around 80 of the rioters, and Washington DC Attorney General Karl Racine told ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ on Friday that his office would scour the internet and ask for tips to find hundreds more who, in his words, “sought to, essentially, overturn a democratic election and violate the Capitol.”

Attorney General for the District of Columbia, Karl Racine, discusses investigation into Capitol attack: “We will enforce the law.”@CeciliaVegahttps://t.co/hdmgd8ML2gpic.twitter.com/CrEHGQt567 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 8, 2021

“More people died at the Capitol of the United States than in Benghazi,” Racine declared, referring to the murder of four Americans by Islamic militants in the Libyan city in 2012, with Hillary Clinton’s State Department viciously criticized for not providing them adequate protection amid the city’s descent into anarchy.

Clinton’s apparent neglect in Benghazi dogged her 2016 presidential campaign, and was the subject of 10 investigations by the FBI and Congress. With liberal commentators already calling Wednesday’s riot an “insurrection” and “domestic terrorism,” they added “worse than Benghazi” to their descriptors.

The Beer Belly Putsch has now claimed more American lives than Benghazi. I'm sure Republicans will act accordingly and remove Donald Trump from office for inciting the crowd who attacked an American government installation and killed one of the people trying to defend it. https://t.co/JWJ0KJsA6L — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 8, 2021

More Americans were killed in Trump’s seditious, riotous insurrection than were killed in Benghazi. We need hearings and accountability. — Jonathan Lockwood 💭 (@JNTHN_LCKWD) January 8, 2021

If ANY situation screams “Special Prosecutor”, it’s THIS ONE. It’s perpetrators & enablers need to investigated with at LEAST the same fervor as Benghazi was, which was half a world away. What would we do if ISIL did something this AUDACIOUS? There HAVE TO BE CONSEQUENCES — Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) January 7, 2021

A 2013 inquiry heard that military aid could have been dispatched to Benghazi, possibly in time to save the four victims, but the order was not given by the Pentagon. Likewise, the CIA, stationed nearby, did not send reinforcements in time. Republicans investigating the debacle pointed their fingers at Clinton, the Obama administration, and the US’ military and intelligence agencies for these failures, and following Wednesday’s riot, Democrats rushed to do the same.

The Pentagon has been criticized for not arming National Guard troops in Washington, DC before the riot, and for hesitating to deploy them before the Capitol was overrun. Rumors have also circulated that President Donald Trump initially refused to send in the guard, before he was sidestepped by Vice President Mike Pence.

Yet despite the similarities, some Trump supporters have railed at their opponents for equating the two incidents. One commenter called Racine’s comparison “absolutely shameful.”

Absolutely SHAMEFUL that DC Atty General actually made a comparison to deaths at Benghazi and the DC Riots! He owes the families of the Benghazi brave an apology! https://t.co/WxhS7O47at — Ed Martin (@themaddad) January 8, 2021

He should be fired from @MSNBC this is awful and I think your organization should remove @chrislhayes immediately https://t.co/09V3Hyrz8X — BaseballTag (@shoutout_TAG) January 8, 2021

In a video address on Thursday evening, Trump condemned the riot and called on his supporters to accept an “orderly” and “seamless” transition to a Joe Biden administration. Nevertheless, with just 12 days to go until Biden’s inauguration, Democrats have drafted articles of impeachment against the president, with a House vote possible as early as next week.

