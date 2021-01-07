 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Trump pledges ‘orderly transition’ to Biden, vows to ‘continue our fight’ against election outcome

7 Jan, 2021 09:27
Get short URL
Trump pledges ‘orderly transition’ to Biden, vows to ‘continue our fight’ against election outcome
FILE PHOTO. ©REUTERS / Carlos Barria
Shortly after the electoral votes cast for Joe Biden were counted in Congress, US President Donald Trump said despite his continued insistence that the election was stolen from him, a transition of power will happen on January 20.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a short statement.

He said he will continue to fight “to ensure that only legal votes were counted.” He added that his was “the greatest first term in presidential history,” acknowledging that it is ending, while indicating he intends to remain involved in US politics.

The statement was released just after a joint session of Congress rejected Republican petitions to reject the electoral votes certified by some states and counted them for Joe Biden, sealing his victory in the November 3 election.

Also on rt.com The storming of the US Capitol is a symptom of a bigger disease infecting our democracy. I’m scared where this will all end

The counting process had to be delayed after a crowd of Trump supporters broke into the Capitol building on Wednesday, interrupting the session. The outgoing president and his backers claim that there was massive fraud favoring his Democratic rival. So far, numerous attempts to challenge the election results through the courts have failed.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies