DC mayor extends emergency order until after Inauguration Day as police confirm 4 fatalities amid US Capitol unrest

7 Jan, 2021 04:44
Pro-Trump protesters clash with Capitol police during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results, at the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC January 6, 2021. ©  Reuters / Shannon Stapleton
At least four people lost their lives during the unrest on the US Capitol grounds, and 14 officers suffered injuries while conducting over 50 arrests during clashes with Trump supporters who besieged the Congress.

Washington, DC Police Chief Robert Contee confirmed on Wednesday night that a woman who died of a gunshot wound was actually shot by the US Capitol Police. In addition, three others died of undisclosed “medical emergencies” amid the chaos.

Police also recovered pipe bombs both at the RNC and the DNC offices, and found a long gun and Molotov cocktails inside a vehicle on Capitol grounds. In total, 52 people were detained in the unrest, many of them for curfew violations.

In the meantime, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser extended her emergency declaration for two weeks, until after Inauguration Day on January 20.

