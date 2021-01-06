 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Woman shot during US Capitol siege dies as Virginia governor declares emergency & curfew kicks in
HomeUSA News

Chaos & protests continue outside US Capitol as DC mayor declares curfew, National Guard fully activated

6 Jan, 2021 22:37
Get short URL
Chaos & protests continue outside US Capitol as DC mayor declares curfew, National Guard fully activated
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021 ©  Reuters / Leah Millis
Backers of outgoing US President Donald Trump remain outside the US Capitol, where a heated protest rally saw demonstrators storm the building, prompting a city-wide curfew and National Guard deployments.

Despite DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s 6pm curfew order, a massive crowd of Trump supporters continued to demonstrate at the Capitol on Wednesday evening, seen in footage captured by RT’s video agency, Ruptly.

As authorities work to clear the Capitol, the DC National Guard has been “fully activated,” according to acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller, joining other Guard troops earlier deployed across DC in anticipation of unrest at a rally planned for Wednesday.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has also sent both Guard soldiers and state troopers to assist local law enforcement.

The breach at the Capitol saw the building placed under lockdown and Congress thrown into recess as lawmakers attempted to certify Electoral College votes for the 2020 race, which Trump and his allies insist was marred by endemic fraud. It is unclear when the vote-counting process will resume.

As protesters attempted to storm the Senate chamber, a woman was shot. She was later seen leaving the building on a stretcher and is reportedly in critical condition.

Also on rt.com Democracy ‘must be respected’! France, UK & NATO condemn chaos in Washington, call for ‘peaceful transfer of power’

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies