 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump supporters in ARMED STANDOFF with police inside US Capitol - reports
HomeUSA News

Trump supporters in ARMED STANDOFF with police inside US Capitol as offices evacuated & lawmakers told to don gas masks - reports

6 Jan, 2021 20:07
Get short URL
Trump supporters in ARMED STANDOFF with police inside US Capitol as offices evacuated & lawmakers told to don gas masks - reports
Images from inside the US capitol are showing what appears to be an armed stand-off between police and Trump supporters at the door to the chamber of the House of Representatives.

Capitol Police have locked off the Senate chamber and have guns drawn as protesters are pounding on the doors and reportedly vandalizing the building.

Reporters and lawmakers have taken to social media to update the situation and say they have been instructed to lay down on the floor in-place.

Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Michigan) claimed in a tweet that he and others were told to don gas masks. 

While unconfirmed, there have been multiple reports of shots fired inside the Capitol, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) saying in a Fox News interview he heard the call "shots fired" over a Capitol Police radio. 

"You do not do what is happening right now. People are being hurt. This is unacceptable," he said.

Other images show protesters setting off fire extinguishers and abandoned offices as employees have attempted to hide from the rioting demonstrators. Conservative reporter Elijah Shaffer shared an image allegedly from Nancy Pelosi's office with emails still up on a computer screen, suggesting those previously occupying the space left in a hurry.

President Donald Trump, who previously gave a speech to the crowd saying he will “never concede” the election to Joe Biden, took to Twitter to urge calm and support for “Capitol Police and law enforcement.”

A curfew has been called in Washington DC due to the chaos at the Capitol. The protests come on the same day Congress is set to certify the Electoral College vote in Biden’s favor. While many, including Trump, expressed hope that Mike Pence would challenge these “fraudulent” votes, the vice president released a statement earlier on Wednesday saying he does not have the legal authority to do so.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies