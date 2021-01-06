Trump lawyer Lin Wood's ‘must be done list’ includes treason charge for Mike Pence, John Roberts retiring

Donald Trump campaign lawyer Lin Wood is once again setting off critics, this time with a “must be done list” tweet saying that Vice President Mike Pence must resign and be charged with treason.

Wood’s other “must be done” acts, which he says need to happen before Congress certifies the Electoral College votes, include arresting and charging former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein with treason, and Chief Justice John Roberts resigning.

MUST BE DONE LIST before Congress meets today:1. Mike Pence @vp@Mike_Pence must resign & thereafter be charged with TREASON.2. Rod Rosenstein @RodRosenstein must be arrested & charged with being accessory to murder & TREASON.3. Chief Justice John Roberts must RESIGN. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 6, 2021

Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller to head the fruitless investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election (which ultimately led to the House of Representatives voting to ‘impeach’ the president, though no tangible evidence of collusion was found). Meanwhile, Roberts and the Supreme Court have earned the ire of Trump supporters for not supporting efforts to overturn election results.

Before his “must be done,” Wood also tweeted theories that Pence and Rosenstein worked together behind the scenes to undermine Trump.

Now my Followers will understand why I previously suggested that Mike Pence @VP@Mike_Pence should be charged with treason. Pence is a TRAITOR. https://t.co/CkXJ5sGW4K — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 6, 2021

Though Wood is known for making inflammatory accusations on Twitter, his latest attack on Pence and others has generated plenty of pushback, even from conservative pundits.

“If you believe any of this is going to happen get off Twitter and drive to a psychiatrist,” writer Carmine Sabia tweeted.

Good Lord. Can we all agree this guy is insane and stop listening to him please? https://t.co/8KTc0vZeZl — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) January 6, 2021

4. Commissioner must send Bat Signal to summon Caped Crusader to preside over electoral college count. 5. Aliens invade, Trump pronounced President for Life, Mets win World Series. https://t.co/QOVjqH1HGO — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 6, 2021

Also, pick up dry cleaning. https://t.co/2hVcKdGSA6 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) January 6, 2021

Why does this lunatic still have a law license? https://t.co/k3WPVwXlMU — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) January 6, 2021

Wood has been one of Trump’s most vocal supporters when it comes to his allegations of voter fraud being behind Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory. He even at one point told Republicans not to vote in Georgia’s Senate runoff election, calling it “another rigged election.”

Adding to his ‘to do’ list, Wood also said that Trump must “fulfill his sworn oath to preserve, protect, & defend the Constitution of the United States & We The People” as Congress prepares to certify the Electoral College’s vote in Biden’s favor.

