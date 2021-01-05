 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Josh Hawley slams ‘Antifa scumbags’ who surrounded his home with family inside during ‘vigil’ over refusal to certify Biden win

5 Jan, 2021 16:04
©  REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) has lashed out at protesters who gathered outside his Washington, DC residence, saying the demonstrators threatened his family, but he will not be “intimidated by leftwing violence.”

“Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel,” the senator tweeted on Monday night. 

Hawley accused those who gathered outside his home of screaming threats, vandalizing property, and attempting to break into the house. 

“Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence,” he wrote. 

Hawley was targeted over his plan to object to Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, which is set to take place on Wednesday. President Donald Trump continues to refuse to concede the election and accuse Biden and Democrats of voter fraud.

ShutDownDC, the liberal activist group behind the Hawley protest, responded to the senator’s claims on Tuesday by blasting him as a “snowflake” and describing the protest outside his home as a “candlelight vigil.”

“It was a candlelight vigil, snowflake. And your house isn’t in DC, it’s in a suburb 30 mins outside of the District. You’re supposed to be representing Missouri in the senate. Why did you move your primary residence to the Virginia suburbs,” the group tweeted.

The group also objected to Hawley’s use of “Antifa.” They didn’t deny being part of the increasingly violent left-wing group, but rather questioned whether the senator was “anti-fascist.”

Video from the demonstration shows protesters using megaphones to shout slogans outside Hawley’s home, and several of them walking up to the front steps and ringing the doorbell. 

They also harass Hawley's neighbors at one point and threaten to return to the senator's home the following night, accusing the lawmaker of "holding democracy hostage."

Protests by both liberals and conservatives outside of lawmakers’ homes have become increasingly frequent in recent months. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) was targeted by pro-Trump protesters who gathered outside his Florida home this week to urge him to join Hawley in objecting to the certification of Biden’s presidential victory.

