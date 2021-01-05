Can’t wait for her ‘I Have a Dream’ speech! Kamala Harris accused of STEALING story from Martin Luther King in magazine interview

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has been accused of plagiarizing a story from Martin Luther King after internet sleuths spotted uncanny similarities between “personal” anecdotes told by the civil rights leader and the VP-to-be.

The apparent plagiarism was noticed on Monday, with netizens pointing out that during an interview with Elle magazine over the fall, Harris told a story that is nearly identical to a memory shared by Dr. King some 56 years ago in a sit-down with Playboy.

lol Kamala Harris literally plagiarized MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. pic.twitter.com/msZ4pYQloM — cabral (@axcomrade) January 4, 2021

While speaking with Elle in October, Harris relayed what she claimed was a personal tale from her youth, explaining that during the first civil rights march she attended as a young child, she was separated from her parents after falling out of her stroller.

“My mother tells the story about how I’m fussing,” Harris told the magazine. “And she’s like ‘Baby, what do you want? What do you need?’ And I just looked at her and said: ‘Fweedom.’”

“I have a dweam”* — mcconnell’s monkey paw ☭ (@breadlinebrunch) January 4, 2021

However, observers noticed the story has unmistakable similarities to an anecdote told by King during a 1965 Playboy interview – namely a young girl’s endearing mispronunciation of the word “freedom” at a civil rights rally.

“I never will forget a moment in Birmingham when a white policeman accosted a little negro girl, seven or eight years old, who was walking in a demonstration with her mother,” King told Playboy’s Alex Haley.

‘What do you want?’ the policeman asked her gruffly, and the little girl looked him straight in the eye and answered, ‘Fee-dom.’ She couldn’t even pronounce it, but she knew. It was beautiful!

A contributing editor at Mclean’s, Andray Domise, was among the first to point out the likeness on Twitter, quickly racking up thousands of shares while poking fun at the vice president-elect.

So it turns out Kamala Harris lifted her "Fweedom" story from a 1965 Playboy interview with Martin Luther King, by Alex Haley. Much thanks to @EngelsFreddie for spotting the similarityhttps://t.co/zDONW4Ueqspic.twitter.com/yQuWZHYEMz — Q. Anthony (ɔpɛ asem) (@andraydomise) January 4, 2021

Moreover, it turns out Harris did not confine the story to her interview with Elle, telling the same anecdote in print on a number of other occasions, including in two different books.

Kamala Harris also used the "Fweedom" story in her 2019 book "The Truths We Hold."https://t.co/YXwDAty7R2pic.twitter.com/xptQfbdcNZ — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) January 5, 2021

Some high-profile tweeters, such as conservative-leaning actor Nick Searcy, blasted the future VP, calling her apparent anecdotal appropriation a “disgrace to the legacy of Dr. King,” while metal musician Phil Labonte said Harris is “every bit as full of s**t as Trump.”

I did a touring play about Martin Luther King in the 80s and 90s, and that “Fee-dom” story was in the play. @KamalaHarris is an idiot who doesn’t even know civil rights history. she speaks words written for her by other ignorant leftists. They disgrace the legacy of Dr. King. https://t.co/rKUzrDr0My — SUPER-SPREADER Dr.Nick Searcy,INT’L FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 4, 2021

I got lost on a factory tour when I was 2, and when my parents found me negotiating with the floor boss I told them I was "seizing the means of pwoduction" — Chris Rosenthal (@Topher_Rose) January 4, 2021

“How low, how venal, how completely lacking in integrity do you have to be to steal a story from MLK, of all people?” another netizen asked.

Others drew comparisons to Harris’ fellow Democratic pols, one noting that her running mate Joe Biden, now the president-elect, has also come under fire for multiple allegations of plagiarism over the decades, suggesting the two “went to plagiary school together.”

Maybe she and Joe went to plagiary school together?https://t.co/xMZczfdW3i — BL4DERU77ER (@BL4DERU77ER) January 5, 2021

Failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also was not spared mockery, with another commenter recalling a story she told about NASA in 2019 – alleging the space agency responded to a letter she wrote as a child and told her they “weren’t taking girls” – deemed dubious by critics.

Hillary part 2 pic.twitter.com/ls19ovcIFV — Larry Lovestein (@larrygetslost) January 5, 2021

"I did not have sexual relations with that woman"-Kamala Harris#MsPlagiarizer — Jaybefaunt🌹🌻🏳️‍🌈♋ (@Jaybefaunt) January 5, 2021

While many roasted Harris for the ostensible plagiarism, some attempted to reconcile her story with King’s, suggesting, jokingly, that Harris was the very same “little girl” the civil rights leader referenced in 1964.

“Actually Martin Luther King made it up. He knew she was coming along at some point and it would happen to her. And she knew too. Simple,” another netizen joked.

Q... what if the little girl in mlk's story... *was* Kamala — Nick (@nick_____t) January 4, 2021

I'm pretty sure she's saying that either a) That was her or b) her mom read Playboy. — What now? Class war. (@Playerinthgame) January 5, 2021

However, one keen observer shot back that the theory “doesn’t exactly add up,” given Harris’ age and the year King told his anecdote.

The 1965 Playboy interview, when Kamala would have been 1.... doesn’t exactly add up, for all those saying she should claim it was her haha — Kari 💕 (@quarantinekari_) January 5, 2021

