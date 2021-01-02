Large blue UFO startles Hawaii residents while appearing to plunge into ocean (VIDEO)

Numerous residents of the Hawaiian island of Oahu have been left scratching their heads after a mysterious, glowing, unidentified flying object was spotted both in the sky and in the water.

Multiple witnesses reported the strange sighting to local law enforcement on Tuesday night but officials from the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) say there were no incidents or accidents involving aircraft in the area at the time.

Some of the bystanders managed to capture footage of the peculiar occurrence, which showed the luminous blue object traveling through the air. In one of the recordings a woman can be heard saying, “Something is in the sky. What is that?”

“I started calling my husband and them because they were all in the garage. I was like, hey, come look up there. See if you see what I see. They all said ‘yea’,” a woman called Moriah told Hawaii News Now.

The 38-year-old was so perplexed by the object that she and her husband followed it for three miles before they saw it plunge into the water. The woman told the news outlet that she’s never been a believer in UFOs but had no idea what the object could have been.

While local police were at the scene, Moriah says they spotted a second light. “My husband went to look up and he seen the white one coming,” she explained. “The white one was smaller. Was coming in the same direction as the blue one.”

Despite numerous people reporting the incident, Honolulu police say they haven’t got to the bottom of what fell into the water. An FAA spokesperson said the agency received a report from police about a possible plane down in the area “but had no aircraft disappear off radars. And no reports of overdue or missing aircraft.”

Interestingly, as recently as last October another strange object was seen lighting up the skies above Hawaii. That incident also sparked a flurry of UFO speculation but scientists from the local W.M. Keck Observatory said the lights were the remains of an old Chinese spaceship burning up as it re-entered Earth’s atmosphere.

