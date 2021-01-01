1 dead & 4 injured after semi-truck plows into Arizona home (PHOTOS)

One person was killed and four others have sustained injuries after a semi-truck crashed into a residence in Mesa, Arizona. Police are still investigating how the accident happened.

The vehicle swerved off a road on Thursday night, barreling through a concrete wall before slamming into a house.

According to the Mesa Police Department, 10 people, some of them children, were inside the home when the crash occurred. Five people were injured, including two who were in critical condition. One of the seriously injured victims later died, local media reported, citing the police. The driver was among those hurt.

Dozens of emergency vehicles rushed to the scene and police closed the road.

US 60 EB: Crismon on-ramp closed due to a crash. #phxtrafficpic.twitter.com/nE4P5wniYs — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 1, 2021

Photographs show where the truck impacted the house, revealing extensive damage.

JUST IN: We're getting new photos of the semi-truck that crashed into a Mesa home full of people, killing one person and injuring four others.https://t.co/Tg3ju2BIqMpic.twitter.com/oQv83LyGIf — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) January 1, 2021

Neighbors were forced to temporarily evacuate the area due to concerns that the accident may have caused a fuel or gas leak. However, they were given the all-clear a short time later.

The authorities are still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

