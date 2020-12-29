 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
CNN journos remove masks, admit they won't cover Biden as feverishly as Trump because ‘nonstop national emergency’ is over

29 Dec, 2020 19:29
Journalists for CNN are being slammed for revealing their bias by saying that Biden’s administration will not require anywhere near the level of coverage Trump’s did.

In a Tuesday piece from the Atlantic entitled ‘The Resistance’s breakup with the media is at hand’, near-constant Trump critics like CNN’s Daniel Dale and Jim Acosta suggest their jobs will be much easier under a Biden presidency.

“I don’t think the press should be trying to whip up the Biden presidency and turn it into must-see TV in a contrived way,” Acosta told the Atlantic, which reported that 'fans' should not expect Acosta’s “crusading style” under Trump to continue into next year. 

Trump, according to Acosta, required a non-stop, defiant response from reporters, because his verbal attacks on the press constituted a “nonstop national emergency.”

“If being at the White House is not an experience that might merit hazard pay,” the liberal author said, “then perhaps it is going to be approached differently.”

Dale, a ‘fact-checker’ for CNN who mainly fact-checks Republicans and the president, similarly claimed Biden requires less coverage than Trump because he lies less.

“It will not be a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week job to fact-check Biden,” he said.

Though Dale and Acosta have said plenty in the past that has led to them being viewed as activists above journalists and extremely biased against conservatives, it is the nature of their comments to the Atlantic that now have critics steaming. They accuse the CNN stars of admitting to being tougher on Trump for political reasons, while backing off on Biden because he represents a change from the current president.

“I love this argument by them – it's not that they are biased in Joe Biden's favor, it's just that Joe Biden is so great that fairness demands they go easier on him,” the Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy tweeted

