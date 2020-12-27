 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Scott Walker caught lying after posting pic of ‘great pizza’ he ate ‘tonight’... that was actually from over a year prior

27 Dec, 2020 12:55
Screenshot © Twitter / @ScottWalker
Scott Walker was caught red-handed in an Italian food-themed blunder while trying to encourage Americans to support their local restaurants.

Former Wisconsin governor and 2016 Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker was caught red-handed in an Italian food-themed blunder after trying to encourage Americans to support their local restaurants.

On Saturday, the day after Christmas, seemingly trying to lead by example, Walker posted on Twitter “Great pizza tonight at San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana. We have to support our local restaurants and small businesses!”, along with a picture of a delicious-looking sausage-topped pizza.

However, savvy social media users were quick to point out that the picture of Walker’s pizza had actually been taken from another post he had made over a year previously, in October 2019.

Former Missouri secretary of state Jason Kander alleged that Walker wanted to convey the image of supporting local restaurants during the Covid-19 pandemic without “actually risking his health” by going to the restaurant and taking a new photograph.

“People lie about the dumbest things,” wrote former Obama administration official Brandon Friedman, while others called the tweet “embarrassing” and “the saddest thing ever seen on Twitter.”

Many users questioned why Walker would feel the need to lie about a pizza he had eaten that evening.

And it wasn’t the first time Walker had found himself at the center of a pizza-related controversy. In July 2019, he was ridiculed for posting a picture of a “veggie pizza” that bore little resemblance to the iconic Italian fare.

Walker’s 2019 ‘pizza’ was called “horrifying” and “grim,” and journalist Ken Klippenstein questioned why the former governor couldn’t just enjoy his wealth and leave the rest of the country in peace.

