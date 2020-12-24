‘Detached from reality’: NYT reporter roasted for complaining that Trump is trying to ‘STICK IT TO’ press by holding 7:30am call

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman's outrage at President Donald Trump for holding a 7:30am press call on Christmas Eve evoked disgust, rather than sympathy, as observers pointed out her tone-deafness amid hard times.

“A way to stick it to the White House press corps he hates is a 7:30am call time on Christmas Eve for a currently empty public schedule,” Haberman said Wednesday night on Twitter. Trump held the call on Thursday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, then played golf.

A way to stick it to the WH press corps he hates is a 7:30 AM call time on Christmas Eve for a currently empty public schedule https://t.co/yqdfyBYMeL — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 24, 2020

Haberman's conspiratorial complaint triggered an avalanche of backlash on social media, where commenters pointed out that working early every day is a common requirement in the real world. Others noted that someone who has retained a cushy, high-paying job while others are financially devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic should be grateful, rather than grumble.

“So sad you have to wake up and get paid to do non-physical labor so ‘early’ in the morning,” one observer tweeted. “You're really detached from the reality that's happening right now.”

So sad you have to wake up and get paid to do non-physical labor so “early” in the morning. You’re really detached from the reality that’s happening right now. — Jessica Lauren Vine (@JessicaLVine) December 24, 2020

Another added: “It's not asking much to drag your butt out of bed and do a couple hours of work for which you're well paid. Think of the millions who have lost jobs, businesses and homes during the pandemic. Buck up, sweetie.”

God bless you, Maggie. It’s not asking much to drag your butt out of bed & do a couple hours of work for which you’re well paid. Think of the millions who have lost jobs, businesses & homes during the pandemic. Buck up, sweetie. 🎄 — Betty Lovell, APR 🇺🇸 (@bettylovell) December 24, 2020

Other commenters, such as Seattle radio host Jason Rantz, mocked Haberman with sarcasm, suggesting that being forced to cover a press call at 7:30am might not be terribly onerous.

So sorry this is happening to you. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 24, 2020

“It's 5:30am where I am, Maggs,” radio host Todd Herman said. “I have been up since 4am doing show prep. So sorry ‘reporters’ might have to be out of bed by 6:55am. I am honored by doing what I get to do. Maybe they should try a little gratitude.”

It's 5:30 AM where I am, Maggs. I have been up since 4:00 AM doing show prep. So sorry "reporters" might have to be out of bed by 6:55 AM.I am honored by doing what I get to do. Maybe they should try a little gratitude. — PRESIDENT-ELECT Todd Ξ Herman (Parler ToddEHerman) (@toddeherman) December 24, 2020

Other commenters suggested that the president may have scheduling motives other than trying to punish the White House press. “Not everything he does revolves around making your life hell, but the same cannot be said for everything the media does to him,” a Trump supporter said.

Or maybe he’s trying to wrap things up early so they can go be with family for the holiday? Not everything he does revolves around making your life hell, but the same cannot be said for everything the media does to him. — Nano +++ (@magninano) December 24, 2020

There will be plenty of "essential workers" up early on Xmas eve to get you the food, healthcare, parcel delivery, financial transactions, etc. that you summon from your phones. So in the spirit of the season, you and all the other self-centered journos can GFY. — Queen-Elect EFG (@earlforagirl) December 24, 2020

Even some Trump critics showed little sympathy for the press corps, with some arguing that the president's alleged wrongdoing deserved more attention, while others suggested that reporters are enabling his abusive behavior by showing up for his media events.

Trump is pardoning co-conspirators, arch criminals, and murderers and you’re tweeting about how he’s sticking it to the WH press corp? Really, Ms. Duranty? — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) December 24, 2020

Here's an idea: Don't show. He's not going to say anything worthwhile anyway. Stop enabling him, and stop answering his abuse with "please, sir, may I have another?" — Howard ✡ (@HowardA_Esq) December 24, 2020

But Haberman found sympathy from some kindred spirits. Daily Beast editor Molly Jong-Fast quipped that Trump's schedule is full of “many meetings and calls – and golf.” Another supporter said, “That seems like an act of war on Christmas.” Another follower tried to bat down suggestions that people in the real world have tougher workloads, saying, “No business owner would cause employees, vendors or stakeholders to show up when he or she knows there's nothing to do.”

Many meetings and calls and GOLF 🏌️‍♀️ — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) December 24, 2020

