Train carrying crude oil derails & catches fire, triggering evacuations in Custer, Washington

22 Dec, 2020 21:24
Residents in Whatcom County, Washington have been ordered to evacuate after a train carrying a load of crude oil derailed and caught fire, with local authorities clearing anyone within a half-mile of the crash site.

The derailment on Tuesday afternoon involved three to five cars, the BNSF railway said in a statement on Twitter, adding that there were reports of a fire near the end of the vehicle and that emergency response crews were working to “assess and mitigate the situation.”

