Hollywood, but with more stars: Russia set to make movie IN SPACE – as long as actors get private funding to go into orbit

The International Space Station could become the world’s first sky-high movie studio if Russia’s deputy prime minister gets his way.

Yuri Borisov told reporters on Monday that the first film shot among the cosmos, previously announced last month under the working title ‘The Challenge,’ will go ahead provided it can secure private funding. “I’m guaranteeing you that while I’m in this position, I won’t miss the chance to allow a feature film to go ahead,” said Borisov, adding that “if they find sponsors who pay for the actors’ stay in orbit, and it won’t interfere with the ISS’s main scientific program — for God’s sake, let them shoot!”

In a new advance for the silver screen, Russia’s space agency Roscomos has put forward plans for a movie set on a flight to the orbital station. Its makers say they’ll look for a leading woman who can not only act but meets the psychological and physical challenges of training to become an astronaut.

In a call for applicants, Producer Alexey Trotsyuk, from the Yellow, Black and White movie studio, said that “in the shortest possible time, we need to find more than just an actress — we need a real superhero. We are looking for a woman who can play her role on Earth, and then endure the most difficult training, fly into space and there, in a state of weightlessness, also cope with challenging filming tasks.”

The project is the latest frontier in an international space race, with US agency NASA, together with SpaceX founder Elon Musk, working to be the first to cut the ribbon on a movie made in orbit. We’ll have to wait and see who’s going to be first to start filming among the stars.

