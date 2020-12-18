WATCH: US VP Mike Pence receives Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, assures Americans of its safety

Vice President Mike Pence has received the Covid-19 vaccine live on air, lauding Pfizer’s recently-approved shot as the success of the Trump administration’s collaboration with private companies in ‘Operation Warp Speed.’

“I didn't feel a thing. Well done,” Pence said as he, his wife, Karen Pence, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams were inoculated during the televised White House event.

Here's Karen Pence and Mike Pence getting the a coronavirus vaccine shot pic.twitter.com/kzDB9mWgY4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 18, 2020

Shortly after, Pence, who chairs the White House Coronavirus Task Force, gave a short speech, attempting to assure the divided American public, praising the vaccine’s safety and lauding its approval as a major success in the fight against the pandemic.

“Karen and I wanted to step forward and take this vaccine to assure the American people that, while we cut red tape, we cut no corners,” the VP said.

Also on rt.com Trump says Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine ‘overwhelmingly approved’ despite no FDA announcement

Pence also thanked the National Institutes of Health, the Food and Drug Administration and president Donald Trump for the drug’s speedy rollout.

He said Americans “can be confident we have one, and perhaps within hours, two safe and effective coronavirus vaccines for you and for your family,” in a reference to the Moderna vaccine, which is expected to be approved soon, according to President Donald Trump.

Pence: "Karen and I were more than happy to step forward before this week was out, to take the safe and effective coronavirus vaccine ... building confidence in the vaccine is what brings us here this morning." pic.twitter.com/4kRidO60Gd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 18, 2020

Earlier this week Pence said that he would be taking the vaccine to “build public confidence” in the inoculation.

The president, however, tweeted earlier this week that he was “not scheduled to take the vaccine, but looks forward to doing so at the appropriate time.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!