Trump says he has ‘NOTHING to do’ with Hunter Biden’s potential prosecution

US President Donald Trump has insisted he has had no part to play in any potential prosecution of Hunter Biden, the youngest son of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

“I have NOTHING to do with the potential prosecution of Hunter Biden, or the Biden family,” Trump, who leaves office in January, said in a tweet on Thursday.



Media reports that he was considering calling for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden were “just more Fake News,” he pointed out.

I have NOTHING to do with the potential prosecution of Hunter Biden, or the Biden family. It is just more Fake News. Actually, I find it very sad to watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2020

Incoming Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who is set to succeed AG Bill Barr when he departs on December 23, declined to comment on whether he would appoint a special counsel to investigate Biden’s son when questioned on the issue by Reuters on Wednesday.

Rosen only said that he would continue “to do things on the merits and to do things on the basis of the law and the facts.”

Also on rt.com Escapist exhibition: Hunter Biden reportedly planning ‘blow-art’ show in New York, despite ongoing DOJ investigation

On December 9, Hunter Biden announced that his tax affairs were being probed by the US attorney for the District of Delaware.

The 50-year-old lawyer and investor has been the subject of numerous scandals and attacks by Trump and other Republicans prior to and during the 2020 election.

In particular, his business dealings with China and position on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, while his father occupied the post of vice president under Barack Obama, have been under scrutiny for potential conflicts of interest.

Also on rt.com Trump rips ‘big disappointment’ AG William Barr over Hunter Biden probe, says the fight has ‘JUST BEGUN’

Trump earlier branded Bill Barr “a big disappointment,” after the Wall Street Journal reported the AG had known about investigations into Hunter Biden but tried concealing the news from the American public during the election. The president also suggested that the probes will be swiftly killed when Joe Biden gets into office.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!