Arizona Senate orders audit of Dominion voting machines after judiciary committee chairman alleges evidence of election fraud

The Arizona Senate has instructed Maricopa County to conduct an audit of Dominion Voting Systems machines used in the 2020 presidential election, amid allegations of ballot tampering and fraud.

Eddie Farnsworth, the Republican chairman of the State Senate's Judiciary Committee, issued two subpoenas to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. One subpoena calls for a scanned ballot audit, while the other order is for a “full forensic audit of ballot tabulation equipment, the software for that equipment and the election management system” from the November 3 contest.

Images of the subpoenas served to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors obtained by the @dcexaminerhttps://t.co/JFspKSWFSRpic.twitter.com/UAoK51pK1Q — Anthony Leonardi (@TonyDLeonardi) December 16, 2020

The board of supervisors must respond to the orders by December 18. A spokesperson for the Maricopa Board of Directors told the Washington Examiner that the board is consulting with legal advisers about the subpoenas. Maricopa County officials said they were already planning to carry out a forensic audit of voting machines, as well as a hand recount of all 2.1 million ballots cast, but were prevented from doing so due to ongoing litigation involving challenges to the election results.

Read more

Farnsworth held a six-hour-long hearing on Monday to probe allegations of irregularities surrounding the presidential contest. He announced afterwards that he intended to issue subpoenas to inspect and audit voting machines in Maricopa County, claiming that “there is evidence of tampering, there is evidence of fraud,” local media reported.

However, officials who testified before his committee insisted that there were no indicators that Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the state was illegitimate. Farnsworth argued that the subpoenas would “ensure that at least the legislature has a process in place” to vet the “veracity” of the electoral contest.

The subpoenas coincide with the release of a preliminary audit report, ordered by a Michigan judge, which claimed that Dominion systems are “intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results.”

The explosive findings seemed to support President Donald Trump’s claim of widespread voter fraud involving Dominion machines. But in testimony before the Michigan Senate’s Oversight Committee on Tuesday, Dominion CEO John Poulos claimed that the audit was “severely flawed” and made allegations that were “categorically false and technically incomprehensible.”

Biden was certified as president-elect by the Electoral College on Monday, leading some Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, to formally recognize the Democrats’ victory. Trump has insisted that it’s “too early” to give up and has urged the Republican Party to “learn to fight.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!