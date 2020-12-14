Jill Biden turns hysteria over ‘Dr.’ title into call to prevent world’s ‘daughters’ from being ‘diminished’

Jill Biden seemingly responded to a hotly-debated opinion piece questioning her using the title ‘Dr.’ with a message about “building” a world where women’s accomplishments are “celebrated.”

“Together, we will build a world where the accomplishments of our daughters will be celebrated, rather than diminished,” Biden tweeted on Sunday.

Together, we will build a world where the accomplishments of our daughters will be celebrated, rather than diminished. — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) December 14, 2020

Many have taken the vague message as a response to a controversial Wall Street Journal opinion piece from Joseph Epstein targeting Biden’s ‘Dr.’ title, arguing that referring to her as such “feels fraudulent” as her degrees are in education and she is not a medical doctor.

Biden earned her doctorate in 2007 from the University of Delaware and is referred to as “Dr. Jill Biden” in most official documents.

Epstein also referred to Biden as a “kiddo” in the piece, triggering accusations of misogyny. A Biden spokesperson demanded the opinion article be taken down and the Wall Street Journal apologize for the “disgusting and sexist attack.”

.@jamestaranto, you and the @WSJ should be embarrassed to print the disgusting and sexist attack on @DrBiden running on the @WSJopinion page. If you had any respect for women at all you would remove this repugnant display of chauvinism from your paper and apologize to her. — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosaDC) December 12, 2020

@WSJ Your hatred fro women is showing.What a disgusting display of misogyny. APOL Your hatred for women is showing. https://t.co/M7NnL9FdVx — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) December 12, 2020

Her name is Dr. Jill Biden. Get used to it. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 13, 2020

Even Northwestern University, where Epstein has previously taught, released a statement denouncing the writer.

Others, however, have mocked the response, including Biden’s, for inflating the issue into an argument about sexism.

Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro accused Biden of “trying to turn a criticism of the idiotic equation between liberal arts doctorates and medical degrees into a referendum on misogyny.”

Trying to turn a criticism of the idiotic equation between liberal arts doctorates and medical degrees into a referendum on misogyny is ::chef's kiss:: https://t.co/GymUKbM7dc — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 14, 2020

“Together, let’s build a world where women stand on their own, rather than hiding behind their gender when they’re called out for inflating their academic credentials,” Grabien Media founder Tom Elliott added.

Together, let’s build a world where women stand on their own, rather than hiding behind their gender when they’re called out for inflating their academic credentials https://t.co/uGTUMUwsmm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 14, 2020

“Trump era: Melania is a heartless ice queen trophy wife porn star Evita Peron Marie Antoinette fascist gardener,” Tablet Magazine associate editor Noah Blum wrote. “Biden era: May I pretty please call the first lady by her name? (spoiler alert: The answer is no).”

Trump era: Melania is a heartless ice queen trophy wife porn star Evita Peron Marie Antoinette fascist gardener.Biden era: May I pretty please call the first lady by her name?(spoiler alert: The answer is no) — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 14, 2020

I try to stay off Twitter on weekends so just catching up on this Jill Biden doctor nonsense.The obvious answer is that if Jill Biden is a real doctor has she diagnosed her husband yet? Because we all know something ain’t right... — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 14, 2020

“Diminished.”We still refuse to call you doctor. — Amber (@NYCdeb8tr) December 14, 2020

The Wall Street Journal responded to widespread criticism of Epstein’s article in a separate story by noting other essays that had made similar points about doctorate degrees being diminished over the years, as well as calling out the media for “mobilizing” around the Bidens to denounce the story.

“In this case the Biden team was able to mobilize almost all of the press to join in denouncing Mr. Epstein and the Journal… this strategy worked to protect Joe and Hunter Biden during the campaign, so it’s no surprise that they’re keeping it up as they head to the White House,” the response reads.

