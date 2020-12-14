‘Safety concerns’ ahead of Electoral College vote force Michigan legislative offices to close

The Michigan House and Senate are closing their offices out of fear for “security” and “safety” on the same day that electors are set to certify the state’s election results in favor of Joe Biden.

“Due to safety and security concerns, the Senate and all Senate spaces in downtown Lansing will be closed Monday, December 14,” the Senate notification about the shutdown said, according to The Detroit News.

“Only those needed for the Electoral College will be permitted in the Capitol Building,” the House notification read.

All notifications were sent out Sunday night to officials and their staff.

A total of 16 electors will be gathering at the state’s Capitol on Monday afternoon to cast their votes for Joe Biden. While there is the potential of protests, Amber McCann, spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake) told the Free Press that the shutdown was based on “credible threats of violence.”

“Law enforcement,” she added, recommended only having “needed” people enter offices while everyone else works remotely.

Michigan has certified its election results with Biden coming out victorious by over 150,000 votes, but the state is one in which President Donald Trump and his supporters have alleged voter fraud.

